Martim Costa’s game: “Not overthinking really is the key for me”

Martim Costa’s talent might have been a little under the radar at club level in the past few seasons, as his club, Sporting CP, played the EHF European League rather than the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. But one would have to be blind not to have noticed Costa’s talent playing for Portugal, which earned him the joint-top scorer crown at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, and he was highlighted at the recent EHF Excellence Awards as the male Young Player of the Season for 2023/24.

This season, Costa has been impossible not to notice in the Champions League, where he has shown he is terribly good in the decisive dying seconds of the game. One goal, one pass can make the difference, and when Sporting are playing, very often, the ball goes into Costa’s hands.

“I am not afraid to take responsibilities — never have been. I mean, if you don’t try, you will never succeed. So I turn off my brain, I do not think too much, and I try my best,” explains Costa, adding: “I would rather be the one who tries and misses than the player that does not try.”

If you try to get him to explain exactly what goes through his brain during the dying seconds of a game, Costa is not sure how to answer the question. “I don’t know, to be honest. I try not to overthink too much. I am not the guy who will think for 30 seconds on how he is going to score. Not overthinking really is the key for me,” he smiles.

“I take the ball, and it’s almost instinctive. If I feel it, I will shoot. If I don’t, I will try to make the best pass possible.”