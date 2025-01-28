Martim Costa’s game: “Not overthinking really is the key for me”

And that courage is still what, according to Costa, defines him as a player: “I won’t shy away from my responsibilities. I have to take the shot, I will, no matter what. Maybe I won’t score, but I will not back down.”
While in some teams, the coach would give responsibility to the experienced players, Costa is lucky to play in a side full of youngsters, in which everyone can step up. “Kiko, Salvador [Salvador], Natán [Suárez], Jan [Gurri] — we are all under 25 years old, so there is no one to turn to, basically. It’s either we try to be decisive or the team won’t win,” says Costa, the older of the two siblings playing for Sporting.
Costa thinks that being able to have the ball in his hands in the dying moments of the game might be precious for the future.
“I am at an age where playing a lot is important. The more you play, the more you have the responsibilities you have, the better it is for your future. I am missing some situations now, but having lived through them early, I hope it will turn me into an even better player in five years.”
Of course, having to be decisive in the EHF Champions League, more than the EHF European League, has led to Costa improving his game even more. “Playing it is a dream, but on the court, it’s a real step up as well. Everything goes faster, every space is tinier, but I don’t change my mindset — I remain brave and take responsibilities whenever I can or whenever I have to.”