39 nations enter Women’s 17 EHF EURO and Championships
39 nations will send their best under-17 talent into competitive international action for the first time this summer in the Women’s 17 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.
A draw event on 10 February at 11:00 CET in the EHF Office will determine the distribution of groups for the 16-team EHF EURO in Montenegro, the 12-team EHF Championship in Georgia and 11-team EHF Championship in Lithuania.
The draws will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF EURO Facebook page.
Young elite take their first steps in handball hub Podgorica
The Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2021 will take place in Podgorica, Montenegro on 5-15 August, home of two-time EHF Champions League winners Buducnost, known for producing some of women’s handball’s biggest names.
With 16 teams participating – they are seeded as follows:
POT 1: Hungary, Sweden, France, Denmark
POT 2: Russia, Norway, Germany, Austria
POT 3: Montenegro, Slovenia, Romania, Slovakia
POT 4: Portugal, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland
As the competition organiser, Montenegro (pot 3) has the right to choose their group after rows 4, 2 and 1 are drawn.
23 nations in the second-tier
The Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2021 will see 23 teams compete in the two parallel and equal value tournaments in Tbilisi, Georgia and Klaipeda, Lithuania on 7-15 August.
12 teams have been allocated to the event in Georgia and are seeded as follows:
POT 1: Netherlands & Iceland
POT 2: Ukraine & Italy
POT 3: Faroe Islands & Georgia
POT 4: Greece & Israel
POT 5: Bulgaria & Bosnia-Herzegovina
POT 6: Estonia & Luxembourg
11 teams have been allocated to the event in Lithuania and are seeded as follows:
POT 1: Spain & Serbia
POT 2: Poland & Lithuania
POT 3: Belarus & North Macedonia
POT 4: Turkey & Finland
POT 5: Latvia & Kosovo
POT 6: Great Britain