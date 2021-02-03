39 nations enter Women’s 17 EHF EURO and Championships

39 nations will send their best under-17 talent into competitive international action for the first time this summer in the Women’s 17 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.

A draw event on 10 February at 11:00 CET in the EHF Office will determine the distribution of groups for the 16-team EHF EURO in Montenegro, the 12-team EHF Championship in Georgia and 11-team EHF Championship in Lithuania.

The draws will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF EURO Facebook page.

Young elite take their first steps in handball hub Podgorica

The Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2021 will take place in Podgorica, Montenegro on 5-15 August, home of two-time EHF Champions League winners Buducnost, known for producing some of women’s handball’s biggest names.

With 16 teams participating – they are seeded as follows:

POT 1: Hungary, Sweden, France, Denmark

POT 2: Russia, Norway, Germany, Austria

POT 3: Montenegro, Slovenia, Romania, Slovakia

POT 4: Portugal, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland

As the competition organiser, Montenegro (pot 3) has the right to choose their group after rows 4, 2 and 1 are drawn.

23 nations in the second-tier

The Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2021 will see 23 teams compete in the two parallel and equal value tournaments in Tbilisi, Georgia and Klaipeda, Lithuania on 7-15 August.

12 teams have been allocated to the event in Georgia and are seeded as follows:

POT 1: Netherlands & Iceland

POT 2: Ukraine & Italy

POT 3: Faroe Islands & Georgia

POT 4: Greece & Israel

POT 5: Bulgaria & Bosnia-Herzegovina

POT 6: Estonia & Luxembourg

11 teams have been allocated to the event in Lithuania and are seeded as follows:

POT 1: Spain & Serbia

POT 2: Poland & Lithuania

POT 3: Belarus & North Macedonia

POT 4: Turkey & Finland

POT 5: Latvia & Kosovo

POT 6: Great Britain