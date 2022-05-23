50,000 fans at EHF EURO 2024 opener? Be one of them!

The Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf is expected to accommodate 50,000 spectators when hosts Germany play a yet unknown opponent on Wednesday 10 January 2024 in the first match of what promises to be one of the biggest tournaments in EHF European Championship history.

A crowd of that size gathering at the multifunctional stadium with retractable roof in Düsseldorf would set a new worldwide best mark for number of spectators attending a handball match.

And now is the time for all fans to become part of it – so make sure you are one of them!

The first batch of tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany is on sale – and this includes the special opening day in Dusseldorf.

All tickets on sale are available through the event website heretoplay.com and the official ticketing page from EHF partner CTS Eventim, tickets.eurohandball.com.