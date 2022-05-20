EHF FINAL4 Men draw set for Tuesday

The draw ceremony starts Tuesday at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV and covered on the official EHF Champions League social media channels. More details will follow Monday.

The EHF FINAL4 2022 brings together four teams that have already left their mark on the EHF Champions League season with their strong performances that earned them the ticket to Cologne.

Titleholders Barça return to LANXESS arena to defend their title after two commanding wins over SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the quarter-finals.

Kielce had a similar run over the last two weeks with two convincing wins over another former champion, Montpellier HB.

Seeking their first title, Veszprém booked their spot at the EHF FINAL4 despite a second-leg defeat at Aalborg Håndbold, having clearly won the home leg last week.

And in the closest quarter-final tie, Kiel came from behind on home court to edge Paris Saint-Germain Handball by a single goal in the Match of the Week Thursday, eight days after the teams had settled for a draw in Paris.

The four teams will use the remaining time until the 18/19 June weekend to get the best possible preparation for the EHF FINAL4 2022, as the EHF Champions League awaits yet another spectacular end to its season.