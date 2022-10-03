60 minutes separate 12 teams from group phase
It will be 60 minutes of truth for 24 teams on Tuesday: either they qualify for the EHF European League 2022/23 group phase, or they have their European season ended.
Qualification round 2 concludes on Tuesday with the second leg of the 12 ties that will yield the teams completing the group phase card in the second-tier European competition.
Selected matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.
- SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:25 against MMTS Kwidzyn), Benidorm (34:24 against GC Amicitia Zurich), and Sporting CP (31:22 against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg) had the biggest wins in leg 1 and seem all but secured of a place in the group phase
- Montpellier HB aim for their ninth straight group phase appearance in a European competition after a hard-fought 24:24 draw at IK Sävehof in the first leg
- to secure their second consecutive group phase berth in the competition, TBV Lemgo Lippe need a comeback against fellow German side Frisch Auf Göppingen, who won the first leg 28:24
- up-and-coming Norwegian side Kolstad Handball aim for the club’s first group phase berth in a European competition, bit they need to make up a three-goal deficit (30:27) against Spanish outfit Bidasoa Irun
- Sävehof’s Sebastian Karlsson is the top scorer of the competition so far with 25 goal, one more than Kristianstad’s Markus Olsson and three more than Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Gudjonsson
- France, Germany, Portugal, and Spain are all poised to have three teams in the group phase, with each country already having a side waiting there
Confirmation or comebacks?
12 teams start their season in the group phase of the EHF European League Men later this month; 12 other teams will have to earn their place when the qualification phase completes on Tuesday night.
Plenty of tight clashes take place in the decisive leg 2 of qualification round 2. One game ended in a stalemate in the first leg: Sävehof saved a draw against Montpellier (24:24); three other games are also still on the knife’s edge since no team produced a lead larger than three goals.
With big ambitions for the future, Kolstad will look to try their hand in the EHF European League this season, but they need to mount a comeback against Bidasoa Irun (30:27). Another Scandinavian side, Skanderborg-Aarhus, eye joining Skjern Håndbold in the group phase after a 32:31 win against recent EHF Champions contenders IFK Kristianstad in the first leg.
Tempers will be heightened in a traditional neighbouring derby in Budapest, as FTC try to mount a comeback after a loss against CSA Steaua Bucuresti; missing influential centre back Mate Lekai in the first game, FTC lost 33:31.
EHF European League Men 2022/23 qualification round 2, leg 2:
all matches on Tuesday 4 October, first leg result in brackets
17:00 CEST Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem (HUN) vs Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball (FRA) (25:29)
18:45 CEST GC Amicitia Zurich (SUI) vs TM Benidorm (ESP) (24:34)
18:45 CEST TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) (24:28)
18:45 CEST FTC (HUN) vs CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU), (31:33), live on EHFTV
18:45 CEST Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) (32:31)
18:45 CEST HC Butel Skopje (MKD) vs Alpla HC Hard (AUT) (21:26)
18:45 CEST Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) (27:30)
18:45 CEST Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs Sporting CP (POR) (22:31)
18:45 CEST SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs MMTS Kwidzyn (POL) (39:25)
20:45 CEST Montpellier HB (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) (24:24)
20:45 CEST Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Belenenses (POR) (23:20)
20:45 CEST RK Nexe (CRO) vs KS Azoty-Pulawy SA (POL) (26:32), live on EHFTV