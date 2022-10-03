60 minutes separate 12 teams from group phase

Qualification round 2 concludes on Tuesday with the second leg of the 12 ties that will yield the teams completing the group phase card in the second-tier European competition.

Selected matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:25 against MMTS Kwidzyn), Benidorm (34:24 against GC Amicitia Zurich), and Sporting CP (31:22 against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg) had the biggest wins in leg 1 and seem all but secured of a place in the group phase

Montpellier HB aim for their ninth straight group phase appearance in a European competition after a hard-fought 24:24 draw at IK Sävehof in the first leg

to secure their second consecutive group phase berth in the competition, TBV Lemgo Lippe need a comeback against fellow German side Frisch Auf Göppingen, who won the first leg 28:24

up-and-coming Norwegian side Kolstad Handball aim for the club’s first group phase berth in a European competition, bit they need to make up a three-goal deficit (30:27) against Spanish outfit Bidasoa Irun

Sävehof’s Sebastian Karlsson is the top scorer of the competition so far with 25 goal, one more than Kristianstad’s Markus Olsson and three more than Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Gudjonsson

France, Germany, Portugal, and Spain are all poised to have three teams in the group phase, with each country already having a side waiting there

Confirmation or comebacks?

12 teams start their season in the group phase of the EHF European League Men later this month; 12 other teams will have to earn their place when the qualification phase completes on Tuesday night.

Plenty of tight clashes take place in the decisive leg 2 of qualification round 2. One game ended in a stalemate in the first leg: Sävehof saved a draw against Montpellier (24:24); three other games are also still on the knife’s edge since no team produced a lead larger than three goals.

With big ambitions for the future, Kolstad will look to try their hand in the EHF European League this season, but they need to mount a comeback against Bidasoa Irun (30:27). Another Scandinavian side, Skanderborg-Aarhus, eye joining Skjern Håndbold in the group phase after a 32:31 win against recent EHF Champions contenders IFK Kristianstad in the first leg.

Tempers will be heightened in a traditional neighbouring derby in Budapest, as FTC try to mount a comeback after a loss against CSA Steaua Bucuresti; missing influential centre back Mate Lekai in the first game, FTC lost 33:31.

EHF European League Men 2022/23 qualification round 2, leg 2:

all matches on Tuesday 4 October, first leg result in brackets

17:00 CEST Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem (HUN) vs Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball (FRA) (25:29)

18:45 CEST GC Amicitia Zurich (SUI) vs TM Benidorm (ESP) (24:34)

18:45 CEST TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) (24:28)

18:45 CEST FTC (HUN) vs CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU), (31:33), live on EHFTV

18:45 CEST Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) (32:31)

18:45 CEST HC Butel Skopje (MKD) vs Alpla HC Hard (AUT) (21:26)

18:45 CEST Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) (27:30)

18:45 CEST Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs Sporting CP (POR) (22:31)

18:45 CEST SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs MMTS Kwidzyn (POL) (39:25)

20:45 CEST Montpellier HB (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) (24:24)

20:45 CEST Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Belenenses (POR) (23:20)

20:45 CEST RK Nexe (CRO) vs KS Azoty-Pulawy SA (POL) (26:32), live on EHFTV