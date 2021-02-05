A blast from the past

Five years ago, one of the biggest surprises in the history of DELO EHF Champions League left everybody dumbfounded.

A team that lost five matches on their way to the DELO EHF FINAL4, CSM Bucuresti, finished the season on a four-game winning streak and clinched their first-ever European trophy, beating Györi Audi ETO KC on penalties in the final in front of 12,000 Hungarian fans who were muted by the dazzling display.

In a way, the resemblance between CSM’s 2015/16 season and the current one is uncanny. The current iteration of the Romanian powerhouse also has tons of potential, but their results are not on par with the expectations.

Injuries had mounted five seasons ago and this time around CSM have lost two crucial players – line player Dragana Cvijic and left back Alexandrina Barbosa – to knee injuries.

Their assistant coach from that season, Adrian Vasile, has been promoted to the head coach position, while their former left wing, Iulia Curea, is Vasile’s assistant in 2020/21.

Could CSM be poised for a new title run?