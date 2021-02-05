A blast from the past
Five years ago, one of the biggest surprises in the history of DELO EHF Champions League left everybody dumbfounded.
A team that lost five matches on their way to the DELO EHF FINAL4, CSM Bucuresti, finished the season on a four-game winning streak and clinched their first-ever European trophy, beating Györi Audi ETO KC on penalties in the final in front of 12,000 Hungarian fans who were muted by the dazzling display.
In a way, the resemblance between CSM’s 2015/16 season and the current one is uncanny. The current iteration of the Romanian powerhouse also has tons of potential, but their results are not on par with the expectations.
Injuries had mounted five seasons ago and this time around CSM have lost two crucial players – line player Dragana Cvijic and left back Alexandrina Barbosa – to knee injuries.
Their assistant coach from that season, Adrian Vasile, has been promoted to the head coach position, while their former left wing, Iulia Curea, is Vasile’s assistant in 2020/21.
Could CSM be poised for a new title run?
“What we did was unique”
“Surely, there are many things in common, especially the injuries and the losses, therefore it eases a bit the pain of a three-game losing streak like we conceded in the past weeks,” says right wing Carmen Martin.
The Spanish ace, who was named the All-Star right wing of the DELO EHF Champions League four seasons ago, is one of the few players still in CSM’s roster from that glory-laden team that shocked everybody.
Jelena Grubisic is the only other, with left wing Iulia Curea having retired from the court and now serving as assistant coach.
“Those memories are great. We never expected to win the big trophy then, as we had an up-and-down season with painful losses. But yes, I think this season brings back some memories from our past glory. Yet that time, what we did, it was unique,” says Martin.
Five seasons ago, CSM were not dreaming about a run for the title come April. Winning the double header against Rostov, 55:53 on aggregate, was not an otherworldly feat, yet it made the team tick at exactly the right moment.
Players had their chance to recharge with a few days off one week before the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest and the plan worked wonders. Everybody was buzzing and the underdog role suited CSM perfectly.
However, the Romanian side have since failed to build upon their glory, with a plethora of coaching changes and roster overhauls.
Martin herself left CSM, in 2017, before returning in 2019 after spending two seasons in France at Nice Handball.
“I felt it was the right time to come out of the spotlight and play for a team that is not aiming at winning the DELO EHF Champions League. It was nice to have a slower tempo, to play less games and let my body regenerate. But I yearned for fighting against the best players in the world.
“Coming back to CSM felt natural. I knew the club, I knew the city, I knew some of the players. The others I also knew well, playing against them many, many times,” says the 32-year-old right wing.
A game against an “excellent” Pena
In her previous two seasons with CSM, Martin scored 105 goals in the premium European competition – and she has not lost her touch, having scored 36 goals for the Romanian powerhouse in 2020/21.
“We had our ups and downs this season. We played some good games, won important matches against Metz or FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, but also had our bad moments and now we lost three in a row,” says Martin.
Their first chance to bounce back is on Saturday, in the Match of the Week against Team Esbjerg. In the first mutual game between the two sides, CSM snatched a 30:29 win, after Cristina Neagu scored the winning goal in the last second of the game.
For Martin, the game against Esbjerg is also a chance to face one of her teammates from the Spanish women’s national team, centre back Nerea Pena.
“She is such a good player. She is excellent. I am happy that she is Spanish, that we play together in the national team. Not so happy we have to face her in the club though,” jokes Martin.
For Spain, who will be hosting the Women’s World Championship in December, 2021 is very important.
Pena and Martin are cornerstones for Spain, while national team coach Carlos Viver has also come to Romania, where he has been signed by up-and-coming Romanian side Rapid Bucuresti, CSM’s domestic rivals.
But Martin is currently focused on the task at hand with CSM:
“Being able to play here is a blessing, on the biggest stage of European handball. Of course, it would be great to repeat that magnificent season with CSM, but there is still a lot of work ahead. Despite our results, we have a great team and huge potential. We should dream, right?”