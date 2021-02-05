Herning-Ikast eye quarter-final berth ahead of pivotal games in all groups

After the first three rounds, Siófok are the only unbeaten team left in the EHF European League Women, and the Hungarian side eye a quarter-final berth when hosting Romanian side HC Dunarea Braila on Sunday.

In group A, Herning-Ikast can win their third game, against Vaci NKSE, which would edge them closer to the knockout phase of the competition, while another Romanian team, CS Minaur Baia Mare, need a victory against Astrakhanochka to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth.

In group B, there is still everything to play for, with two pivotal games scheduled, as leaders Nantes hold a two-point advantage over last-placed Handball Club Lada.