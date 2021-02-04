Nantes’ nightmare continues against Celje
HBC Nantes and RK Celje Pivovarna Laško are racing for the sixth and last play-off spot in this group. After Nantes had won the away match at Celje, the Slovenian side turned the tide in the re-match on Thursday night.
The teams are now level with four points each, but Celje have played one match more.
GROUP B
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 28:30 (13:14)
- Celje started furiously, taking a 7:3 lead, before Nantes took the upper hand and levelled the match in the middle of the first half
- Nantes led just twice in the whole 60 minutes – right after the break at 15:14 and 16:15. For the rest of the match, the momentum was on Celje’s side
- Matic Groselj scored the winner’s goal, but Celje’s match winners were goalkeeper Miljan Vujovic with 14 saves and Žiga Mlakar with eight goals
- it was Celje’s first ever victory against Nantes in their fourth encounter; both sides have taken all their points in away matches
- Nantes’s last home victory in the Champions League was a 30:27 win in the Last 16 against Rhein-Neckar Löwen on 30 March 2019
Nantes’ home troubles
In 2018, they were finalists at the VELUX EHF FINAL4, defeated by Montpellier; in the 2018/19 season, they made it to the quarter-finals of the VELUX EHF Champions League, beaten by Barcelona.
In the 2019/20 season, Nantes played in the EHF Cup, now they are back in the top-flight competition. But it is going anything but well: Nantes’ only highlight was the 35:27 win against Kiel in round 2, followed by only one more victory, 31:25 at Celje. Their weakness on home ground may prove crucial in the race for the play-offs.
We ran a lot tonight, we did all the things together. It’s a good team victory, we’re really proud
We are really disappointed tonight. We made the same mistakes. After a tough beginning, we missed a lot of important and easy goals during the entire game