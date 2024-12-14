Norway have certainly found the way to adjust their play to make the line players effective. Brattset and Maren Aardahl have combined for 39 goals so far at the EHF EURO 2024.
“For sure, it has changed the way I play. With Stine and Nora it’s a little different to how I play with Henny or (Kristine) Breistøl or Skogrand. So yes, I've also changed my play, and we had to find our way. It's not always perfect but we find different and new situations,” says Brattset, who was named All-star Team line player at the 2024 Olympic Games. “We have a lot of variety in our attack still. We have a combination between one-by-one players, shooters, and also this playing flow.”
On Sunday, Norway’s attack will be tested again when they come against Denmark to decide the EHF EURO 2024 title. Two years ago, Norway beat Denmark 27:25 to claim their ninth EURO trophy. The teams have met 32 times before, with Norway clearly the dominant side in the historical record, counting 23 wins, including in the EHF EURO 2024 Main Round and the Paris 2024 Semi-final.
“The defence is going to be important. They showed yesterday that they play really good in defence, so setting the defence and running I think will be really important. And being physical. It is always a really physical game against them, so we just have to be hard and give them the same back,” says Rushfeldt, while Brattset comments on Norway’s chance to win their 10th EHF EURO trophy.
“It would mean everything. This is why we're here. We want to make the dream come true. Have the gold. We will fight all we got for this.”
