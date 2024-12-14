In the semi-final, Hungary continually changed their defensive system, attempting to disrupt Norway’s back court. But Rushfeldt, Henny Reistad and Stine Skogrand as the core three still combined to contribute 15 goals towards Norway’s 30:22 victory.

Reistad and Skogrand have also become more important in Norway’s attack, particularly Skogrand. As MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 and 2023 World Championship, Reistad was the most prominent of the three and particularly key in Norway’s results in recent years, but still has even more of a leadership role than before.

“The defence is quite the same and we kind of knew that already, so it was not like a total rebuilding. We still have a lot of the same players,” says Rushfeldt. “We also know that we have a lot of other qualities, and we have used them well. Now we have really developed it throughout the tournament.

“Stine and Nora are really, really good at reading the game and finding the right player, but now for me, I think I'm more like a duel player and winning duels. But if some of the shooters are out there, it’s more shots. I think it's a little bit different how much we play with the line player, maybe.

“But we try to get to build up that as well and just take more time. Stine and Kari (Brattset Dale) played together both in the club and on the national team for like seven years. It’s just gradually finding each other and continuously developing.”