A look at Norway’s rebuilt attack

EHF / Courtney Gahan
14 December 2024, 15:25

As the current Olympic champions, runners-up at the World Championship one year ago and defending EURO title holders, Norway were no dark horse at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. However, they also saw one of the most talked about retirements in handball following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games — that of Stine Oftedal — as well as the announcement of a break from Nora Mørk, who is now pregnant.

Oftedal contributed to nine of Norway’s titles since 2010, while Mørk raised eight with the side. Both were named in the EHF EURO All-star Team three times. Mørk scored over 900 goals for the national team, while Oftedal passed 700, and also had an instrumental role as playmaker.

“We have quite new things in our team after the Olympics. We had to rebuild our attack especially,” said Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson at the pre-semi-final press conference, while right back Stine Skogrand commented ahead of Norway’s main round encounter against Germany:

“I'm actually very proud of how we performed so far this championship because we don't have Stine and Nora. We did not know how well we were or how we could play without them and I think we have a lot of good playing without them. Of course we miss them. They're great people. But I think we have a great team with a lot of good players so when someone is resting then another one is coming and will do a good job as well.”

One player who has risen to a new role in the team’s attack is left back Thale Rushfeldt Deila, who made her first appearance at a major tournament at the EHF EURO 2022. Her role previously was usually to come in as a second string. At the EHF EURO 2022, she netted two goals. At the 2023 World Championship, she counted 11. At Paris 2024, she had the second least playing time of the squad and scored seven goals.

At the EHF EURO 2024, Rushfeldt has stepped up to be a starter and comes in behind only three other Norway players for most court time. She is also the second-highest scorer for Norway, with 30 goals, including a great performance in the semi-final, where she hit the back of the net five times.

“I enjoy it. I love playing and we all want to play,” says Rushfeldt of her increased responsibility, although she also speaks fondly of her previous role in the team and playing alongside Oftedal and Mørk.

“I'm so happy I got to play with them because they have such experience. I got to learn a lot from them and now I get to take a step up and help the team even more, so I'm really happy.”

In the semi-final, Hungary continually changed their defensive system, attempting to disrupt Norway’s back court. But Rushfeldt, Henny Reistad and Stine Skogrand as the core three still combined to contribute 15 goals towards Norway’s 30:22 victory.

Reistad and Skogrand have also become more important in Norway’s attack, particularly Skogrand. As MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 and 2023 World Championship, Reistad was the most prominent of the three and particularly key in Norway’s results in recent years, but still has even more of a leadership role than before.

“The defence is quite the same and we kind of knew that already, so it was not like a total rebuilding. We still have a lot of the same players,” says Rushfeldt. “We also know that we have a lot of other qualities, and we have used them well. Now we have really developed it throughout the tournament.

“Stine and Nora are really, really good at reading the game and finding the right player, but now for me, I think I'm more like a duel player and winning duels. But if some of the shooters are out there, it’s more shots. I think it's a little bit different how much we play with the line player, maybe.

“But we try to get to build up that as well and just take more time. Stine and Kari (Brattset Dale) played together both in the club and on the national team for like seven years. It’s just gradually finding each other and continuously developing.”

Norway have certainly found the way to adjust their play to make the line players effective. Brattset and Maren Aardahl have combined for 39 goals so far at the EHF EURO 2024.

“For sure, it has changed the way I play. With Stine and Nora it’s a little different to how I play with Henny or (Kristine) Breistøl or Skogrand. So yes, I've also changed my play, and we had to find our way. It's not always perfect but we find different and new situations,” says Brattset, who was named All-star Team line player at the 2024 Olympic Games. “We have a lot of variety in our attack still. We have a combination between one-by-one players, shooters, and also this playing flow.”

On Sunday, Norway’s attack will be tested again when they come against Denmark to decide the EHF EURO 2024 title. Two years ago, Norway beat Denmark 27:25 to claim their ninth EURO trophy. The teams have met 32 times before, with Norway clearly the dominant side in the historical record, counting 23 wins, including in the EHF EURO 2024 Main Round and the Paris 2024 Semi-final.

“The defence is going to be important. They showed yesterday that they play really good in defence, so setting the defence and running I think will be really important. And being physical. It is always a really physical game against them, so we just have to be hard and give them the same back,” says Rushfeldt, while Brattset comments on Norway’s chance to win their 10th EHF EURO trophy.

“It would mean everything. This is why we're here. We want to make the dream come true. Have the gold. We will fight all we got for this.”

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

