Horacek: “We need to get up and do our best against Hungary”

Horacek: “We need to get up and do our best against Hungary”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
14 December 2024, 14:30

Current world champions and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallists, France, can add a 16th medal to their rich cabinet this weekend as they clash with Hungary on Sunday for the bronze medal.

For France, who missed the same opportunity at EHF EURO 2022 when they lost to Montenegro, the bronze medal match at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 seems like a chance at redemption.

“It will be very hard. I remember how it was in 2022 against Montenegro when we lost the bronze medal match. And I don't want to go through that again,” says centre back Tamara Horacek, who is ready to star in her 25th EURO match.

France embarked on this journey in Basel with three straight wins against Poland, Spain and Portugal, and arrived in Debrecen in a good mood, even though right from the start they were saying they needed more time to show what they could do.

The main round was a continuation of their good work as they extended their unbeaten streak against Romania, Montenegro and Sweden, before taking on Hungary in the battle for the top of the group.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W SF1 France Vs. Denmark 97A1287 AH

France were not just fighting against the co-hosts, but they were also going against a packed hall in Debrecen with fans singing “Ria, Ria, Hungaria” at the top of their lungs. In a tough game, France managed to win 30:27 and secured a semi-final battle against Denmark. However, they failed to book a ticket to their third EHF EURO final after the Scandinavian side, boosted by goalkeeper Anna Kristensen, won 24:22.

“Our start was not easy, but I think we played better in every game and showed our progress. In the game against Denmark, we didn't have our rhythm and when we can't make our fast breaks and second wave fast breaks, we lose. Even though the defence might have been good, as we conceded only 24 goals, I still think it wasn't our best performance. And usually, this is where France is strong,” explains Horacek, who has had a key role in both attack and defence during the competition.

Horacek made her national team debut in 2016 and has since played 105 international games and scored 217 goals, including 24 at this European championship. She was also the leading scorer for France and second top scorer overall at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with 40 goals.

With her magical assists, and the possibility to make a no-look pass to her teammates, Horacek has become a vital part of France's team. She strongly believes in their chances of success in the last game against Hungary.

 

 

“We need to get up and do our best. We know them so well by now. We played four times in six months against them and there are no secrets. If we pull our best defence and show our handball, I have no doubt we will win,” Horacek adds.

Winning the bronze medal would be a magnificent start to the new era for France. Their long-time coach Olivier Krumbholz retired after winning silver at the Paris Olympics with 15 medals as his legacy, and was replaced by his assistant coach Sebastien Gardillou. Gardillou brought some changes to the squad, but Horacek says the transition was smooth.

“It was a very good transition. He knows the team so well and we didn't have to get to know each other.

“Still, there were some changes. Sebastien allowed us to have more autonomy, and to do things on our own. We can give our ideas more, what we want from the attack, how to play in defence. Even though Olivier also started to do that, now Sebastien has even more confidence in us while doing the video analysis. We are working in small groups and each of us gives an idea or advice,” she reveals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W SF1 France Vs. Denmark MAL1013 AM

“I think he is also more nervous on the bench than Olivier was, but it's normal. It's his first competition as head coach and we all want to make something good. Nevertheless, it's a big thing to reach the semi-finals, for us seventh time in a row. It just proves our good work,” explains Horacek, talking about all major tournaments recently.

The fact France did not change their squad helped them to keep the chemistry and fighting spirit going. Ahead of the second match in the preliminary round, coach Gardillou said: “My first goal at this championship is my players having a smile.” And it seems he succeeded in his intentions, even after the semi-final defeat.

“Our goal is to always play with a smile on our face. I think France's national team always had that. I think people like us and like to watch us play because of it. Maybe we didn't have that attitude and smile against Denmark, but it's a new day, we are all healthy and in a good mood. If we continue smiling everything will be easy — including winning against Hungary,” concludes Horacek.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Hungary Vs. France 97A9478 AH

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240418Euroauslosung00048
Previous Article Five nations to host EHF EURO events in 2030 and 2032
EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Norway 0A0A1740 JE
Next Article A look at Norway’s rebuilt attack

Latest news

More News