France were not just fighting against the co-hosts, but they were also going against a packed hall in Debrecen with fans singing “Ria, Ria, Hungaria” at the top of their lungs. In a tough game, France managed to win 30:27 and secured a semi-final battle against Denmark. However, they failed to book a ticket to their third EHF EURO final after the Scandinavian side, boosted by goalkeeper Anna Kristensen, won 24:22.

“Our start was not easy, but I think we played better in every game and showed our progress. In the game against Denmark, we didn't have our rhythm and when we can't make our fast breaks and second wave fast breaks, we lose. Even though the defence might have been good, as we conceded only 24 goals, I still think it wasn't our best performance. And usually, this is where France is strong,” explains Horacek, who has had a key role in both attack and defence during the competition.

Horacek made her national team debut in 2016 and has since played 105 international games and scored 217 goals, including 24 at this European championship. She was also the leading scorer for France and second top scorer overall at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with 40 goals.

With her magical assists, and the possibility to make a no-look pass to her teammates, Horacek has become a vital part of France's team. She strongly believes in their chances of success in the last game against Hungary.

“We need to get up and do our best. We know them so well by now. We played four times in six months against them and there are no secrets. If we pull our best defence and show our handball, I have no doubt we will win,” Horacek adds.

Winning the bronze medal would be a magnificent start to the new era for France. Their long-time coach Olivier Krumbholz retired after winning silver at the Paris Olympics with 15 medals as his legacy, and was replaced by his assistant coach Sebastien Gardillou. Gardillou brought some changes to the squad, but Horacek says the transition was smooth.

“It was a very good transition. He knows the team so well and we didn't have to get to know each other.

“Still, there were some changes. Sebastien allowed us to have more autonomy, and to do things on our own. We can give our ideas more, what we want from the attack, how to play in defence. Even though Olivier also started to do that, now Sebastien has even more confidence in us while doing the video analysis. We are working in small groups and each of us gives an idea or advice,” she reveals.