A perfect start for Sagosen

He came, he saw, he conquered: Superstar Sander Sagosen had a big smile on his face, when he received the trophy as Player of the EHFTV Match of the Week, presented by IQONIQ, on Thursday night. The Norwegian, who turned 25 three days ago, left his mark on his first official match for his new club THW Kiel, winning 31:21 at HC PPD Zagreb.

Sagosen scored the first goal of the match - and therefore for THW Kiel in this new Champions League season, he scored the first goal after the break, he scored for the first double-digit advantage of the match at 23:13 (his 250th Champions League goal) - and he was top scorer of the MOTW with seven goals.

At the age of 19, Sagosen had his first ever EHF Champions League match, with Danish side Aalborg in the 2014/15 season. Right in his second Champions League match, the “King of the North” scored nine goals against Pick Szeged, in his first ever Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain in September 2017, he scored six goals against THW Kiel - but in both cases left the court defeated. On Thursday, Kiel was dominant at Zagreb and never endangered.