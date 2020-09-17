Strong Motor, stronger Barça

Ivan Maroz, who had arrived from SKA Minsk before the season, was the hero for Motor Zaporozhye - but even the 16 saves of the new goalkeeper had not been enough on Thursday night to cause a sensation against the favourites from Barça in the first ever duel of both sides.

Motor showed a strong performance, but mainly in the first 20 minutes of the second half, Barça were stronger.

Group B:

HC Motor (UKR) vs Barça (ESP) 25:30 (11:13)

Barça wing Aleix Gomez scored ten goals from eleven attempts to be the top scorer of this opener.

Aleix Gomez scored ten goals from eleven attempts to be the top scorer of this opener. The opening goal was the only time Motor were in the lead, with the closest gap in the second half being two goals at the beginning.

Barça’s biggest advantage was eight goals at 28:20

Motor goalkeeper Ivan Maroz saved 16 shots, while his Barça counterpart Gonzalo Perez de Vargas made 12 saves.

Next week, Barça will host Celje, while Motor travel to Aalborg.

Barça end their opening curse



Three times in a row - from 2017 until 2019 - Barça did not win their opening match in the EHF Champions League - on Thursday, they ended the curse in Ukraine. In the 2017/18 season, they tied at Rhein-Neckar Löwen in their first group match, one year later, they lost at the same German opponent 34:35, and in September 2019 they were defeated 28:31 at Pick Szeged in Hungary in their opener. The last victory in an opening match for Barça was the 28:23 at Orlen Wisla Plock in 2016.