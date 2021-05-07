A ticket to Cologne as a farewell gift?

When Raul Alonso was a kid, he was ball boy for his club TEKA Santander and witnessed a magician on court at home matches: Talant Dujshebaev, who was the key to Santander becoming the first ever winner of the Men’s EHF Champions League. Alonso’s youth team coach was Manolo Cadenas — and decades later, Alonso, Dujshebaev and Cadenas were part of the same competition again: the EHF Champions League.

At the age of 16, Alonso’s family moved to Germany, and at 25, he became coach of a second division team in Germany, Obernburg — the home club of triple EHF Champions League winner Dominik Klein.

Alonso and Klein ended up crossing paths for many years: After coaching a women’s Bundesliga club, Alonso went to THW Kiel to become youth coordinator, youth coach and then assistant to Alfred Gislason. “Alfred was my teacher. I learnt so much from Alfred,” Alonso says today.

After some years at Austrian club HC Tyrol, Alonso received a call from Cadenas. The former coach of the Spanish national team, Leon and Plock had taken the reigns at Meshkov Brest in 2018 — and his mission was clear: bring the Belarusian side closer to the top of Europe.

When Cadenas announced to return to Spain, where he is now coaching Ademar Leon again parallel to the Argentina national team, Meshkov promoted Alonso from assistant to head coach. After some time to adapt and missing the knockout stage of the halted EHF Champions League 2019/20, Meshkov has put the pedal to the metal since last summer.

“We are in the middle of the most successful season in the club’s history, and we dream on and on. We have made a tremendous progress over the past three years. This season we can boast of historical results — victories over the best clubs in Europe and getting into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Meshkov is part of the elite in the world of handball,” says Alonso.