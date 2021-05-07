Top attacking sides ready for fiery semi-final

In the second semi-final, the most decorated teams in the EHF Finals Women, Siófok KC and Herning-Ikast Håndbold, face off in a battle of the two most efficient attacks in the competition.

While Siófok are riding a 16-game unbeaten streak and are the reigning champions of the second-tier European competition, the Women’s EHF Cup, Herning-Ikast Håndbold boast the discipline, creativity and sheer speed so well known from Danish handball.

SEMI-FINAL

Siófok KC (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 8 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV