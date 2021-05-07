EHF European League
Top attacking sides ready for fiery semi-final
In the second semi-final, the most decorated teams in the EHF Finals Women, Siófok KC and Herning-Ikast Håndbold, face off in a battle of the two most efficient attacks in the competition.
While Siófok are riding a 16-game unbeaten streak and are the reigning champions of the second-tier European competition, the Women’s EHF Cup, Herning-Ikast Håndbold boast the discipline, creativity and sheer speed so well known from Danish handball.
SEMI-FINAL
Siófok KC (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 8 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Siófok won the Women’s EHF Cup in 2018/19, beating Team Esbjerg 47:42 on aggregate in the final; earlier, Esbjerg had defeated Herning-Ikast in an all-Danish semi-final
- both Siófok and Herning-Ikast were also in the EHF Cup semi-finals in 2019/20 when the season was cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak
- Herning-Ikast are the most decorated club at the EHF Finals with six European trophies, having won the EHF Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup twice, and the City Cup and Champions Trophy once
- Herning-Ikast are the youngest team at the EHF Finals, with an average age of 22.12
- Siófok have dominated ties against Danish teams in the past, winning six of the eight games, including the semi-final against Viborg and final against Esbjerg in the EHF Cup 2018/19
- Herning-Ikast’s Norwegian centre back Helene Fauske leads the EHF European League top scorer list with 51 goals; French back Tamara Horacek is Siófok’s top scorer with 39 goals
- Siófok are the only unbeaten team in EHF European League Women this season, winning seven straight games after drawing with Kuban in their opening match of the group phase
- the teams boast the most effective attacks in the competition: Herning-Ikast have scored 257 goals; Siófok 242
- Siófok are unbeaten for 16 European games (13 wins, three draws) since a defeat against Nantes in qualification round 3 of the EHF Cup 2019/20 in November 2019
- the teams also met in the group phase of the EHF Cup 2018/19, with Siófok taking two wins (25:21 at home and 34:22 away) though both sides advanced to the quarter-final