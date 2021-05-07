Larissa Kalaus: “We will give our last drop of sweat on the court”

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb have been waiting the whole week for Saturday night. The Croatian team is eager to step back on the court for the decisive leg of the EHF European Cup Women final.

Lokomotiva need to make up a four-goal deficit against Rincon Fertilidad Malaga, after the Spanish side won the first leg 32:28 at home last week.

For a team like Lokomotiva, this is not a mission impossible. The Zagreb-based club has been, alongside HC Podravka Vegeta, a synonym for women's handball in Croatia.

Their first European season was back in 1995, and since then they have missed only two seasons. The biggest success of the club came in 2017, when they won the Challenge Cup.

Now Lokomotiva are in a position to win Europe’s third-tier competition again. Driven by eight players from Croatia’s bronze medal-winning squad at the EHF EURO 2020, the club is a base for many Croatian talents.

One of them is left back Larissa Kalaus, who joined Lokomotiva with her one-minute-older sister Dora in 2015.

Larissa Kalaus has become one of the leading scorers of her team. She was the competition's top scorer with 55 goals when Lokomotiva won the Challenge Cup four years ago. This season, she has netted 43 times in the European Cup, more than any of her teammates.

For a player naming Miranda Tatari, Stine Oftedal, Drago Vukovic and Kiril Lazarov as her role models, it is no wonder she is getting better each year. Next season, she will move back to domestic rivals and Croatian champions, Podravka.