A wall in the goal and a key to team spirit

The EHF EURO 2022 has been imprinted by extraordinary and impressive performances from the goalkeepers, including Niklas Landin, Andreas Palicka, Nebojsa Simic and many more.

For Spain, EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas has once again been key. The 31-year-old Barça star saved Spain’s ticket to the final through his saves, and is one of the factors meaning that the defending champions still can hope for their third trophy in a row.

“Gonzalo is a great personality and an even greater goalkeeper. He has such a long experience with Barcelona and the national team, and fortunately for us, he is still quite young and have a long career ahead,”, says Spain team captain Gedeon Guardiola.

“Many thought, when Arpad Sterbik finished his career, Spain would never have a goalkeeper like him, but Gonzalo is definitely on the same level as Arpad. And we can even be luckier that we have a duo of world class goalkeeper including Rodrigo Corrales,” Guardiola adds.

Guardiola also praises the role Perez de Vargas plays off the court, noting: “He is perfect for the team spirit, he takes care of all players and that we have a great atmosphere during the tournament. But also, he is an absolute professional player.”