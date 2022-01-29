Three-peat for Spain or end of 20-year wait for Sweden?

The EHF EURO 2022 final will see a rematch of the 2018 edition in Croatia, when Spain clinched their first title in the competition by beating record champions Sweden. And some history is sure to be made — either Sweden will extend their own record for most trophies won to five, or Spain will equal the Scandinavian team’s success of three consecutive titles.

FINAL

Sweden vs Spain

Sunday 30 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV