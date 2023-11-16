Aalborg conquer Kiel’s fortress; Magdeburg win MOTW

GROUP A

THW Kiel (GER) vs. Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 18:27 (6:11)

In terms of goals scored, the first half was the weakest one in EHF Champions League history for THW Kiel. 23 years ago, Kiel only scored seven times at HC Zagreb (7:8) and finally lost 13:33. Against their former goalkeeper, Niklas Landin, the German record champions only netted six times in 30 minutes. At the break Landin was on more than 57% saved shots – and that was the basis for the sensational 11:6 lead. After the break, the visitors constantly had the upper hand, while Kiel still had enormous problems in attack. Only Niclas Ekberg (seven) and Nikola Bilyk (five) were effective on offense as they combined for two-thirds of Kiel's 18 goals. Aalborg's success was based on a team performance with 11 players on the scorer list. But, one player, who did not score, topped all of them: Niklas Landin with 19 saves (51%) at the end. It was Kiel's biggest ever home defeat, topping previous eight goal losses against Nantes (27:35 in 2021) and Flensburg (22:30 in 2016). Despite the loss, THW still remain on top of the table while Aalborg have now passed Kolstad and Paris to be second now with nine points.