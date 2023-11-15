20:30

In 15 minutes the next match throws off - potentially a bit of a grudge match, as last season hosts Montpellier eliminated tonight's opponents, Porto, with a 35:27 home win. Porto won in round 6 against GOG while Montpellier lost to Magdeburg. Porto are currently fifth in group B with Montpellier sixth and they both know every point counts!

20:18 | FULL-TIME

Wild celebrations in front of the full Trondheim Spektrum as Kolstad's superb second half gives them a 36:31 win against Paris Saint-Germain. The visitors were better in the first half, but Kolstad found something extra in the second as Torbjørn Bergerud stood strong in goal and Magnus Rød was on fire with 11 goals in total. That puts Kolstad level on points with PSG and, for now, ahead of Aalborg and Kielce who play tomorrow night.

Another win for Veszprém, who have definitely put themselves among the favourites for the quarter-finals this year if not the EHF FINAL4. Hugo Descat is top scorer, netting eight times, while Tim Cokan ends the game with seven for the hosts.

Mai Marguc outscores his big brother, with five goals to Gasper's three, and underlines the insane talent in the family.

20:11

Veszprém hit 40 goals for the third time this season, and are wrapping up another win.

With three minutes to go, it's looking good for Kolstad too as they lead 35:31 and PSG go seven-on-six.

19:57

Andreas Palicka had a decent first half in goal for PSG, but Jannick Green came in after the break. He's not having a brilliant time, though, with no saves so far, and Kolstad now lead 30:26.

Speaking of saves, this first-half compilation is worth checking out.

19:52

A very solid showing by Magnus Rød helps Kolstad level the game and Raul Gonzalez calls a timeout for PSG to steady the ship. Good defensive work from Kolstad, however, means the PSG attack comes to nothing and the hosts have a chance to take the lead - young line player Henning Limstrand does the job, there's a save at the other end by Torbjørn Bergerud, and Rød follows up to give Kolstad a two-goal lead.

Celje's strong restart has faltered against the Veszprém attack, and the visitors lead 31:22 in Slovenia.

19:45

Celje have had a good restart, closing the gap on Veszprém to four goals. Kolstad continue to pressure PSG and Sander Sagosen has just managed his third goal - so far, it's not a vintage day for the Norwegian back, and Kolstad do need him performing to stand a chance against PSG.

19:38

The second halves are underway, with Kolstad instantly getting a goal back thanks to Gøran Søgard Johannessen.

19:25 | HALF-TIME

It's a pretty close match in Trondheim - although PSG just have the edge, you have a sense that Kolstad are in touch and the game could swing back their way if they are just a little more efficient. Magnus Rød (three goals) and Kamil Syprzak (five) are the top scorers so far.

Celje have not let Veszprém get any further ahead in a spirited performance against the heavy favourites. Tim Cokan is leading the charge with six goals, while 11 Veszprém outfield players have netted in a good team showing. And both Gasper and Mai Marguc have scored twice!

19:13

A timeout for Kolstad as PSG take another two-goal lead, partly thanks to Andreas Palicka having a much better time in goal than Torbjørn Bergerud for Kolstad.

19:08

Both Sander Sagosen and Kamil Syprzak are suspended at the same time, meaning Kolstad and PSG are both missing arguably their key players for two minutes.

19:04

There's a period of no goals in Trondheim, as both Kolstad and PSG miss shots, but then PSG go two up with a shot by Kamil Syprzak.

In Celje, Veszprém have a 10:5 lead now after 15 minutes.

18:51

In both games, the players playing against their former clubs - Sander Sagosen and Gasper Marguc - have already found the net. It's going goal for goal in Norway, while Vespzrém lead 2:0.

18:47

And we're off!

18:40

The Trondheim Spektrum is sold out for this game between Kolstad and PSG. It's a key one for Kolstad, who could rise up the standings if they can beat an in-form Paris side.

18:34

Ahead of throw-off in Trondheim and Celje, match coverage has begun on EHFTV - or tune into your local broadcaster.

18:20

Former Celje player Gasper Marguc is coming home tonight to play against his former club, as well as against his little brother Mai - the third of the three Margucs to progress through the Celje system. Middle brother Gal is now at RK Nexe, playing the EHF European League Men this season.

Mai Marguc scored three times against Orlen Wisla Plock in the first of his two Champions League appearances this season - Gasper, 16 years his senior, has scored 20 goals so far this year.

Veszprém are bringing a small squad to Slovenia, with Mikita Vailupau and Yahia Elderaaa missing.

18:08

PSG posted a nice little video yesterday of their last training session before leaving for Norway.

17:53

