Aalborg have the last laugh
Danish champions Aalborg Håndbold staged a dramatic comeback to earn victory in Zagreb.
The Danes were trailing from minute 11 to minute 58, but finally took a narrow 27:26 victory to maintain their winning start. Zagreb are still without a point after three rounds.
GROUP B
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 26:27 (15:12)
- Buster Juul-Lassen scored the winning strike 80 seconds before the end; it was Aalborg’s first advance after the 6:5 in minute 12
- Turning point for the Danish side was the change of goalkeepers: When Mikael Aggefors had replaced Simon Gade, he saved nine shots and extremely backed his team
- Zagreb were ahead at 20:16 and seemed to be on the winners’ way, but their goalkeepers saved only one shot after the break.
- Like Veszprém, Aalborg are on four points after their first ever away victory at PPD, while Zagreb like Motor remain on zero
- After the short EHF Champions League break, Zagreb travel to Barcelona, while Aalborg host Nantes
Matej Asanin: A hero until he changes his jersey
Zagreb’s goalkeeper Majtej Asanin was the man in focus. In the first half, he had to wear a blue bib over his red shirt - as the referees wore the same colour.
The unusual look boosted him to save nine shots. When the 27-years-old keeper returned on court after the break, he wore a regular blue jersey and his party was over: no more saves, was soon replaced by Todor Jandric and had to suffer yet another defeat.
We had a lot of problems with their 5-1 defence led by David Mandic, especially in the first half. In the end, I can say we're really satisfied with these two new points because I honestly believe PPD Zagreb will sooner rather than later manage to defeat someone here.