Aalborg have the last laugh

Danish champions Aalborg Håndbold staged a dramatic comeback to earn victory in Zagreb.

The Danes were trailing from minute 11 to minute 58, but finally took a narrow 27:26 victory to maintain their winning start. Zagreb are still without a point after three rounds.

GROUP B

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 26:27 (15:12)

Buster Juul-Lassen scored the winning strike 80 seconds before the end; it was Aalborg’s first advance after the 6:5 in minute 12

Turning point for the Danish side was the change of goalkeepers: When Mikael Aggefors had replaced Simon Gade, he saved nine shots and extremely backed his team

Zagreb were ahead at 20:16 and seemed to be on the winners’ way, but their goalkeepers saved only one shot after the break.

Like Veszprém, Aalborg are on four points after their first ever away victory at PPD, while Zagreb like Motor remain on zero

After the short EHF Champions League break, Zagreb travel to Barcelona, while Aalborg host Nantes

Matej Asanin: A hero until he changes his jersey

Zagreb’s goalkeeper Majtej Asanin was the man in focus. In the first half, he had to wear a blue bib over his red shirt - as the referees wore the same colour.

The unusual look boosted him to save nine shots. When the 27-years-old keeper returned on court after the break, he wore a regular blue jersey and his party was over: no more saves, was soon replaced by Todor Jandric and had to suffer yet another defeat.