EHF postpones European League draw to Friday

Late on Wednesday, the European Handball Federation was informed that within a technical supplier’s workforce, responsible for the production of today’s EHF European League group phase draw, a suspicion for an infection with the coronavirus was confirmed.

Following consultations with the supplier, and as it became necessary that several people would need to undergo a coronavirus test, it was not deemed feasible that necessary technical personnel could be replaced at such short notice to provide a safe environment for the production of the draw.

Therefore, and to safeguard the continuation of the competition, the EHF decided to postpone the draw for one day and hold it on Friday, 2 October at 11:00 CEST instead.

Live streams will be available on EHFTV as well as on the EHF European League Facebook page and the Home of Handball Youtube channel.

The club workshop, as the preparatory meeting for all 24 participating teams, will still be held on Thursday, 1 October.