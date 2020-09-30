Flensburg make it three in a row against Porto

They left it late, but a win is still worth two points in the European premium competition as Flensburg really got going late in the second half against Porto.

However, the German side secured their best start in seven years in the EHF Champions League Men, with a 36:29 win against the Portuguese champions.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs FC Porto (POR) 36:29 (15:15)

Porto held the lead briefly in the first five minutes and even fell behind by four, 14:10, yet they ended the first half with a 5:1 run to tie the game at the break, 15:15

Flensburg’s depth proved decisive in the second half, as a 5:2 run between the 44th and the 50th minute was the backbone of their win against Porto

Danish left back Lasse Kjaer Møller was instrumental in the second half for Flensburg, scoring seven of his eight goals in the game

The German powerhouse started the European premium competition with three wins in a row for the second time in the past 13 seasons

Flensburg’s centre back Magnus Holpert became the first player born in 2003 to score in the EHF Champions League Men

The hosts lead the standings as the only team with six points after three games, while Porto are fifth, losing two of their first three games

Are Flensburg challengers for the trophy?

In an incredulous 2020, it looks like anything can happen and Flensburg could fit the role of the underdog this season.

The German side constantly find new ways to secure wins and, surprisingly, it is their attack that works like clockwork.

With an average of 32 scored goals per game, Flensburg are only behind Barça (36 goals per game) and Veszprém (34 goals per game) in the attacking prowess rankings in the European premium competition.