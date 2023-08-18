Albertsen and his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

After two years he returned to Denmark, took over at Randers, then Viborg and later Kobenhavn, before he received another call to Germany in 2014: within three years he steered the ambitious club Bietigheim from mid-table to the top of the Bundesliga and to the EHF Cup final. At the same time, he started a new project in Switzerland and became head coach of the Swiss women’s national team and later head of the newly-built Swiss girls’ youth handball academy in 2020, at which point he left Bietigheim.

Albertsen formed a new generation and a rejuvenated national team, which made it to their first ever EHF EURO in 2022. In 2024, Switzerland is co-host of the EHF EURO – but without Albertsen on the bench as, in June 2023, Albertsen and Allan Heine (who had been his assistant coach at the Swiss national team) were appointed as new coaches of FTC Budapest. After more than 15 years, the 2023 EHF Champions League finalists went separate ways with their coach Gabor Elek. For the first time ever, Ferencvaros has appointed foreign coaches.

In this interview, Martin Albertsen – cousin of Olympic, world and European champion Katrine Fruelund- talks about his start and ambitions at Budapest and why FTC is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for him.

For the last few weeks, you have been living and working in Budapest – how was your start?

Martin Albertsen: Everybody knows Budapest as the host of the EHF Champions League FINAL4 and as a brilliant city to live. My family and I loved this city from the first moment and it is a huge honour to be coach of this club. FTC never had a foreign coach – and now Allan and I are the first to do so.

You were expected to steer the Swiss national team at the EHF EURO 2024 on home soil – what happened then?

Martin Albertsen: Of course, it was a big secret, when we were first contacted by FTC and I still had a valid contract with the Swiss Federation until end of 2024. Therefore, both sides had to negotiate and to agree – and finally I am more than happy to be here.

Finally, what was the reason to say yes to FTC?

Martin Albertsen: I am living in the now – and I am sure we did a great job to build this new, young Swiss team from scratch when we implemented the youth academy. Suddenly we had two extremely interesting offers: to steer the Swiss team at the EHF EURO 2024 at home or to take over a famous and highly successful and ambitious club. Both projects are great, but having the chance to join FTC was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You never know if you get a chance like this again, and my gut instinct said: do it, Martin!

What was the main task at the start?

Martin Albertsen: We have a new start for the whole club. After 16 years with Gabor Elek as the head coach and Hungarian as the main language we are internationalising the club now. English will be the number one language in training, but of course, Allan and I will try to learn Hungarian, though we know how different this language is to learn. This will take some time. We will have a mix of players and a mix of cultures, and we already recognised the opportunities this big club, including its famous football department, offers. We will try to make use of many synergies in the club.

You coached many club teams before and now a national team – was it hard to switch back to club level again?

Martin Albertsen: It is no major change switching from a national team to a club team. For me, it is an extreme happiness to be in the training hall every day with my players, this was the biggest difference, even though I was coach at the Swiss youth academy. It is essential for a coach to have this everyday life with the players to bring them ahead to improve them. I am full of energy and motivation.