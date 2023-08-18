Top head coaches debate 7v6 in upcoming webinar

Taking place on Tuesday 23 August (17:00 CEST) and moderated by João Monteiro, the next free EHF Webinar is ideal for fans who want to explore the tactical side of the sport, and you can register here to attend.

For a true insight, the EHF has invited two elite level coaches to speak about seven-on-six; how they use the tactic, when is the right time to use it and perhaps what they do not like about the rule change, which was implemented a few years ago.

The speakers may both be Scandinavian coaches; Norway’s Bent Dahl and Denmark’s Kim Rasmussen, but there will be a distinct Romanian flavour to the proceedings. Dahl is currently head coach for Romanian side SCM Ramnicu Valcea as well as the Czech women’s national team, after a career which has seen him coach at many Norwegian clubs, Hungary’s Siófok KC and the Russian and Romanian national teams.

Rasmussen, meanwhile, is head coach of Valcea's countrywomen CS Rapid Bucuresti, having previously steered the Polish women’s national team to two consecutive World Championship semi-finals in 2013 and 2015 and CSM Bucuresti to the EHF Champions League Women title in 2016. In 2021, he qualified the Montenegrin women for the Tokyo Olympic Games, then took over the Korean women’s team, becoming 2022 Asian champions.

As with all our webinars, there will be a chance to put your questions to the panel during the 60-minute event. If you are unable to join live but would like to hear the discussion later, all you need to do is register and you will be able to access the recording soon after the event.

Previous webinars have featured topics such as refereeing, youth development, matchday preparations and more. You can keep up-to-date with all news of the popular series by clicking here.