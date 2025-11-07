Alicia Toublanc: “The stats show how happy I am”

07 November 2025, 11:00

France's national team player and right wing for DVSC Schaeffler, Alicia Toublanc is looking forward to the upcoming Match of the Week in round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26. The Hungarian side will lock horns with Metz Handball on Saturday 8 November at 20:00 CET, streamed live on EHFTV.

Alicia Toublanc had a pleasant surprise while flying back from Storhamar on Monday morning. The right wing found out that she is currently among the top three scorers of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, with 37 goals across six games.

“I did not see it coming, to be honest, but it feels really nice. I don’t really pay attention to the numbers but, of course, the fact that I can help the team score these goals is very positive,” says the French national player.

Toublanc arrived in Debrecen in the summer after a season playing for Valcea, an experience that one could describe as difficult. While she struggled to find her rhythm in Romania, it seems like the left-handed player is completely different since she set foot in the East of Hungary.

“I guess the stats show how happy I am. It only took me a few days to settle into my new team, with a lot of players that have been here for a while,” admits the 29-year-old. “A lot of them have only played the Champions League once, two seasons ago. I have a little bit more experience, but we all pull in the same direction.”

Her experience, as well as her technical qualities, are some of the assets why DVSC Schaeffler's staff chose to draft her in the summer. How does it feel to be one of the oldest players of the squad, while being only 29? “It’s funny you say that, because I don’t feel like I am the old one. I know the staff counts on me, also because I am a foreign player, and that often induces some extra pressure. But, to be honest, I just feel really good here.”

The fact that Alicia Toublanc is now firing on all cylinders might also be down to the fact that the previous season was her first one abroad, and that it might have taken her a little while to adapt. “I had spent all my career in Brest before, and I came to the point where I wanted to know something. I did not want to finish my career and think that I had missed something,” she recalls.

“Maybe it can look scary beforehand, but once you live in a foreign country, it’s not that hard. The thing I miss the most is my family, but everybody in Debrecen has done everything to make me feel at home.”

And the Hungarian side sure gives the impression that they are on the way up. After missing out on a draw or win by only a couple of goals against Esbjerg, Dortmund and Bistria, DVSC Schaeffler took the points in Storhamar last Sunday (30:28) — their second victory of the season after the opening round one against Buducnost.

“It was quite a relief, because we always had the impression that we were close, but that we could never seal the deal,” explains Toublanc. “That win in Storhamar was not easy, they were ahead during a large part of the game, but we did what had to be done in the last 10 minutes.”

For DVSC Schaeffler, to keep the dynamics positive will be equally as tough, as the Hungarian side hosts Metz Handball for the Match of the Week in round 7.

“It’s always fun to see some friends, but I guess the return game in Metz will be even more special. It will remind me of all the Metz versus Brest games I played in my career”.

But don’t think that Alicia Toublanc will be overwhelmed by emotions when Saturday comes: “We will give our best in front of our fans. Metz are a tough team to beat, but we know that we have a chance, and we will play it 100 per cent.”

