“I guess the stats show how happy I am. It only took me a few days to settle into my new team, with a lot of players that have been here for a while,” admits the 29-year-old. “A lot of them have only played the Champions League once, two seasons ago. I have a little bit more experience, but we all pull in the same direction.”

Her experience, as well as her technical qualities, are some of the assets why DVSC Schaeffler's staff chose to draft her in the summer. How does it feel to be one of the oldest players of the squad, while being only 29? “It’s funny you say that, because I don’t feel like I am the old one. I know the staff counts on me, also because I am a foreign player, and that often induces some extra pressure. But, to be honest, I just feel really good here.”

The fact that Alicia Toublanc is now firing on all cylinders might also be down to the fact that the previous season was her first one abroad, and that it might have taken her a little while to adapt. “I had spent all my career in Brest before, and I came to the point where I wanted to know something. I did not want to finish my career and think that I had missed something,” she recalls.