Mitja Janc: "We need to show our true face"

Mitja Janc: "We need to show our true face"

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
31 March 2026, 13:00

In the past two seasons, Orlen Wisla Plock were eliminated in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs, losing to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24 and HBC Nantes in 2024/25. Now, the Polish side hope for a better result, but in order to reach the quarter-finals, they will have to beat Portuguese champions Sporting Clube de Portugal.

On Thursday 2 April, the teams will meet in the Match of the Week in Lisbon, at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV, while the second leg encounter will take place in Plock on 9 April.

"We expect two very tough and competitive matches," admits Plock’s Slovenian centre back Mitja Janc.

"Sporting is a young team, but strong, with a lot of quality and experience. They play very fast and modern handball with a lot of goals. So, in the end, details will decide who goes through, but for sure it will be very interesting. We believe in ourselves and will fight for every ball."

What result will make the Polish team happy in the first leg away from home?

"The first match is very important and we are going there to win, but we have to be aware that the second leg in Plock is still ahead of us. This means it’s a 120-minute battle, and nothing will be decided in the first game. From the very first minute, we need to show our true face, our character and our quality," Janc says.

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SE20250911 Szeged Plock35 Eliza Sólya
Eliza Sólya
20251204 WISLA GOG 050 Jerzy Stankowski
Jerzy Stankowski

Last season, Plock and Sporting faced off in the group stage of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, and the Portuguese side won at home 34:29 before the rivals shared the spoils in Poland (29:29). 

"They were a tough opponent. They were new to the Champions League, but already in their first match they showed their quality. Throughout the entire season, they grew as a team, and especially at home, in front of their fans, they are even stronger," Janc recalls.

However, the Slovenian player, who will turn 23 years old on 5 April, thinks that his team has improved compared to last season: "I believe we are stronger now and moving in the right direction. We have been together for another year, so we have more experience, better chemistry, and understand each other much better on the court.

“The team has also developed tactically, and with the addition of some new players, we are stronger in important moments. However, we still need to keep working, improving, and showing our ambition to become even stronger."

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20251023 WISLA BARCA 050 Jerzy Stankowski

Janc moved to Plock from RK Celje in 2024, so now he plays his second season for the Polish club. In which way is it different from the first one?

"The biggest difference is that now I feel fully adapted, both to the team and the system. My first year abroad was completely new: a new city, a new language, new teammates, and a new system. Now, I have more confidence and a bigger role in the team. I feel very comfortable in Plock, the atmosphere in the team is amazing and that definitely helps me perform better on the court," he adds.

With 51 goals, Janc is Plock’s second-best scorer in the current Machineseeker EHF Champions League campaign, only behind Melvyn Richardson, who has a tally of 94 goals so far. 

"Of course, it’s nice, but, for me, the most important thing is the team’s success. I will always do my best to help the team, this is my priority," the centre back admits.

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Jerzy Stankowski
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Eliza Sólya

Janc comes from a handball family, as his elder brother Blaž plays for Barça. This season, Plock met the Spanish heavyweights in the group stage, and, obviously, it was a special experience for the centre back.

"These matches are special, not just for me, but for my whole family. It was always my dream to play with him or against him. It’s always interesting to play this kind of match with a family member, but on the court, you have to put that aside, because there is no brotherly love during the game. After the match, regardless of the result, he remains my best brother and friend."

And, who knows, maybe the two brothers will face each other once again in the current season. "Of course, it would be nice to see each other again at the EHF FINAL4," Janc says.

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Speaking about Plock’s objectives this season, he adds: "I believe that the goal of every athlete is always to win, so we always play to win. We take it step by step, match by match, and we will see how far we can go. We have already shown that we can fight and beat anyone, so I’m keeping the doors open for everything, because I believe in our success. We just need to always show our best performance."

The crucial phase of the season is coming, but Janc is ready for the challenge: "Many tough matches are ahead, but I’m already looking forward to them. There is always pressure in important games, but it’s something we are used to. I see it more as motivation than pressure. These are the moments you work for as a player," he concludes.

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2025 10 15 ORLEN Wisła Płock – Paris Saint – Germain Handball 1550 Pawel Jakubowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
20251023 WISLA BARCA 040 Jerzy Stankowski
Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski

Photos © Aleksandar Kotevski (main), Jerzy Stankowski & Victor Salgado/FCB (in-text)

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