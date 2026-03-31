Mitja Janc: "We need to show our true face"
In the past two seasons, Orlen Wisla Plock were eliminated in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs, losing to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24 and HBC Nantes in 2024/25. Now, the Polish side hope for a better result, but in order to reach the quarter-finals, they will have to beat Portuguese champions Sporting Clube de Portugal.
On Thursday 2 April, the teams will meet in the Match of the Week in Lisbon, at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV, while the second leg encounter will take place in Plock on 9 April.