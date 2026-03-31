Last season, Plock and Sporting faced off in the group stage of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, and the Portuguese side won at home 34:29 before the rivals shared the spoils in Poland (29:29).

"They were a tough opponent. They were new to the Champions League, but already in their first match they showed their quality. Throughout the entire season, they grew as a team, and especially at home, in front of their fans, they are even stronger," Janc recalls.

However, the Slovenian player, who will turn 23 years old on 5 April, thinks that his team has improved compared to last season: "I believe we are stronger now and moving in the right direction. We have been together for another year, so we have more experience, better chemistry, and understand each other much better on the court.

“The team has also developed tactically, and with the addition of some new players, we are stronger in important moments. However, we still need to keep working, improving, and showing our ambition to become even stronger."