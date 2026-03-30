One former winner and three finalists start race for quarter-finals
Two teams each from France, Hungary and Poland and just one from Denmark and Portugal enter the fight for the last four spots in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 quarter-finals. The Match of the Week of the first play-offs leg travels to Portugal, where Sporting Clube de Portugal welcome Orlen Wisla Plock on Thursday.
The two leaders of the group phase — Füchse Berlin and Barça — and runners-up SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold are directly qualified for the quarter-finals.
The first match after an international break is always complicated, and this time was no different. Right now, we shouldn’t be focusing primarily on the opponent, but on ourselves. I still need to get a few of my players back into shape by Wednesday so that everyone is ready for the fight. The condition of my own squad is the most important thing.
This is a stage where you simply cannot make mistakes. Our opponent, Industria Kielce, is a fantastic team, but our goal is to qualify for the quarter-finals. It won’t be easy, as every team here represents a very high level. Our aim is to win at home, in front of our amazing fans — that could give us the foundation we need for the second leg to secure our place in the next round.
The moment has come when every match has something at stake. Each of us understands the responsibility ahead. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged are a very strong opponent, but our goal is to advance to the next round. Looking at recent results, I think we are the favorites — but over two matches, because in Hungary PICK will be the favorite. Today, with injured players returning, they are a very dangerous team.