One former winner and three finalists start race for quarter-finals

Two teams each from France, Hungary and Poland and just one from Denmark and Portugal enter the fight for the last four spots in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 quarter-finals. The Match of the Week of the first play-offs leg travels to Portugal, where Sporting Clube de Portugal welcome Orlen Wisla Plock on Thursday.

The two leaders of the group phase — Füchse Berlin and Barça — and runners-up SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold are directly qualified for the quarter-finals.