So Delgado's game: “If I were the defender, how do I beat myself?”

The pressure of being the player her team relies on is something she has chosen to embrace as a strength rather than a burden — not bad for a girl who once preferred football and only gradually fell in love with handball in her childhood.

“I honestly always dreamt about this moment in my career, so I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can. It's hard sometimes, on the days when I'm not feeling myself or not playing as well as I want, it's difficult knowing people are relying on you. But thinking about that pressure in the most positive way, it's what makes me feel that everything I did and sacrificed was worth it, to be able to live this moment now,” says So Delgado.

That perspective, that difficulty is proof the sacrifice was worth it, connects to something deeper in how she was raised.

“It comes directly from my parents. They always pushed me to try my best and we always talked about being the best I can be. That's what I carry with me. Not every day will I be at my best, but I will always try to give the best I have that day. That's why I say I don't believe in limits, because limits are, maybe, what you put in your own mind. If you really believe you can surpass them, maybe you can. But you also need to be realistic about your abilities,” says Spanish left back.

And her thinking about handball and approach is something young girls can look up to, the way she once looked up to her own idols. So Delgado knows exactly what that means and what it costs.

“The most gratifying feeling is when young girls reach out to say they look up to you and want to be you one day. I see myself in those girls, it wasn't that long ago. It's very nice and very comforting, and I feel that this is the real meaning of being a professional player.

“I think little Danila would be very proud, because, of course, I am today the person that I am because of her. And also she would be very happy because we accomplished one dream and she would think we are cool,” explains So Delgado.

So Delgado is not the finished product yet, she says so herself, without hesitation. There is still game maturity to find, still more to understand about when to dominate and when to serve the team differently. But her dreams are clear: something significant with Spain and one day a FINAL4 of the EHF Champions League Women as she concludes with “I think I have a lot to learn yet.”