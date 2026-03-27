Of the 16 teams, 13 come from clubs competing in the EHF Champions League, two represent the EHF European League, while Kepez BSK join as Turkish national champions for players born in 2009.

All matches of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women are streamed live on EHFTV, with some also shown live on national or regional broadcasters. The full list can be found here.

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 1

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE), Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT), HC Podravka (CRO), Györi ETO KC (HUN)

29–30 March 2026, Porec, live on EHFTV

Buducnost will face Hypo in the first semi-final on Sunday at 16:00 CEST — arriving with most players born in 2010 or younger, while Hypo have five YAC national team players in their squad

both sides are led by experienced names — Andjela Bulatovic, a former EHF Champions League winner with Buducnost and European champion, and Martin Matuschkowitz, who was assistant to Gunnar Prokop when Hypo were crowned European champions in 1998

the second semi-final is set at 18:30 CEST, with Györ meeting the Croatian side Podravka — two sides whose senior teams know each other well from the EHF Champions League and who also won it in the past (Podravka in 1996; Györ in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024 and 2025)

the Hungarian side is led by 2000 European champion Krisztina Pigniczki, while Antonio Pranjić is at the helm of Podravka

the defeated teams will meet on Monday at 17:00 CEST for the third place, while the final is set at 19:30 CEST

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 2

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO), Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO), FTC (HUN), Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

31 March–1 April 2026, Zagreb, live on EHFTV