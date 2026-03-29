Two Danish teams complete quarter-finals line-up
Team Esbjerg and Odense Handbold became the last two quarter-finalists of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 following the second-leg play-off matches on Sunday.
Esbjerg, who had a solid cushion after the 37:26 win at HC Podravka last week, had the upper hand again, beating their Croatian rivals at home. Odense had a five-goal advantage following their victory at DVSC Schaeffler in the first leg, and a draw on home court was enough for the last season's runners-up to become the second Danish team in the quarter-finals.
The match turned out to be difficult. We had a fine plan, but we did not play with pace, physique and cynicism. We also missed many shots and had many technical errors. We just played too nice, which gave them many chances. We did manage to change that in the last 20 minutes.
We were hoping to play a better match than in the first leg, and we managed that. We can be happy with most of the game today, but the difference was again the missed shots. In spite of that, we can still be pleased with our performance.
Overall, I must say, I am proud of our performance today. To come to Odense and score 34 goals and play as we did, I'm proud of the team today. Of course, we are sad that we are out of the tournament, but overall it is deserved that Odense go through and I congratulate them!
It was a match with a high amount of intensity, and I'm happy that we could close the gap early in the second half, and from there on it was close all the way to the end.