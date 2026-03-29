Team Esbjerg and Odense Handbold became the last two quarter-finalists of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 following the second-leg play-off matches on Sunday.

Esbjerg, who had a solid cushion after the 37:26 win at HC Podravka last week, had the upper hand again, beating their Croatian rivals at home. Odense had a five-goal advantage following their victory at DVSC Schaeffler in the first leg, and a draw on home court was enough for the last season's runners-up to become the second Danish team in the quarter-finals.