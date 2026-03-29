Two Danish teams complete quarter-finals line-up

Two Danish teams complete quarter-finals line-up

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
29 March 2026, 18:15

Team Esbjerg and Odense Handbold became the last two quarter-finalists of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 following the second-leg play-off matches on Sunday.

Esbjerg, who had a solid cushion after the 37:26 win at HC Podravka last week, had the upper hand again, beating their Croatian rivals at home. Odense had a five-goal advantage following their victory at DVSC Schaeffler in the first leg, and a draw on home court was enough for the last season's runners-up to become the second Danish team in the quarter-finals.

  • Esbjerg have reached the quarter-finals for the fifth season in a row; they also progressed to the EHF FINAL4 in all four previous seasons
  • goalkeeper Anna Kristensen stood like a wall, recording 17 saves for a nearly 52 per cent save rate; her teammate, Henny Reistad, netted six times and continues to top the competition's scoring chart with 116 goals
  • in the quarter-finals, Esbjerg will meet CSM Bucuresti, whom they eliminated at the same stage last season, 55:52 on aggregate
  • in turn, Odense will face Győri Audi ETO KC in a rematch of last season's final, which the Hungarian side won 29:27
  • Odense have reached the EHF Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive season

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Podravka (CRO) 31:29 (15:16)

First leg result: 37:26; Team Esbjerg won 68:55 on aggregate
H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Elin Hansson 9/11 (Team Esbjerg); Sara Šenvald 9/14 (HC Podravka)

Esbjerg enjoyed a good start, and three goals by Henny Reistad secured their 4:1 lead seven minutes into the match. Midway through the first half, the Danish team were still leading by three goals (9:6), but then their mistakes resulted in Podravka's 4:0 run, which allowed the visitors to turn the tide. Katarina Pandža scored four of her six goals before the break, and the Croatian side had a one-goal advantage after 30 minutes.

In the second half, Podravka increased the gap to four goals, punishing Esbjerg for their mistakes, and while the Danish team was never in serious danger, their coach Tomas Axnér needed a timeout to cheer up his players. Esbjerg's goalkeeper Anna Kristensen, who replaced Katharina Filter late in the first half, stepped up between the posts, and her multiple saves helped the hosts turn things around and claim a win.

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20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka Coach Axner
The match turned out to be difficult. We had a fine plan, but we did not play with pace, physique and cynicism. We also missed many shots and had many technical errors. We just played too nice, which gave them many chances. We did manage to change that in the last 20 minutes.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (37)
We were hoping to play a better match than in the first leg, and we managed that. We can be happy with most of the game today, but the difference was again the missed shots. In spite of that, we can still be pleased with our performance.
Sara Šenvald
Line player, HC Podravka
20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka Team Esbjerg4
Niels Husted
20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka 8 Rushfeldt Deila
Niels Husted
20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka 10 Pletikosic1
Niels Husted
20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka 25 Reistad
Niels Husted
20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka 10 Pletikosic2
Niels Husted
20260329 Team Esbjerg HC Podravka 29 Dekker
Niels Husted

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 34:34 (13:16)

First leg result: 37:32. Odense Håndbold won 71:66 on aggregate
H2H: 3-1-0
Top scorers: Thale Rushfeldt Deila 9/11 (Odense Håndbold); Petra Tóvizi 6/6 (DVSC Schaeffler)

A five-goal away win in the first leg gave Odense a good chance to reach the quarter-finals, but after six minutes in Denmark, the home team's position looked shaky. Thanks to the goals by Alicia Toublanc and Kristin Thorleifsdottir, Debrecen used a 5:0 run to pull in front (6:2), forcing Odense's coach Jakob Verstergaard to take an early timeout. However, it hardly helped, as the visitors continued to dominate and were leading by five goals (15:10) two minutes before the break.

But then Odense finally found their rhythm and started to catch up, drawing level in the 40th minute at 22:22. Debrecen converted just two of their seven penalty shots, as Odense's goalkeeper Yara ten Holte finished the game with 14 saves. In the last 20 minutes, the game was very balanced, and the home team felt comfortable, ultimately snatching a draw after Andrea Aagot Hansen's goal with 22 seconds to go and Océane Sercien-Ugolin's last-second penalty miss.

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20260329 ODE DVS 00041
Overall, I must say, I am proud of our performance today. To come to Odense and score 34 goals and play as we did, I'm proud of the team today. Of course, we are sad that we are out of the tournament, but overall it is deserved that Odense go through and I congratulate them!
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20260321 DVSC Odense 17
It was a match with a high amount of intensity, and I'm happy that we could close the gap early in the second half, and from there on it was close all the way to the end.
Yara Ten Holte
Goalkeeper, Odense Håndbold
20260329 ODE DVS 00050
Torben Andresen
20260329 ODE DVS 00022
Torben Andresen
20260329 ODE DVS 00018
Torben Andresen
20260329 ODE DVS 00011
Torben Andresen
20260329 ODE DVS 00024
Torben Andresen
20260329 ODE DVS 00047
Torben Andresen

Main photo © Niels Husted

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