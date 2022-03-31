All set for EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers draw in Berlin

A total of 32 teams will find out which three opponents they are going to face in their respective group of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, which runs from October 2022 through April 2023.

In the end, 20 of them will earn the coveted berth at the 10-28 January 2024 final tournament, joining the four teams that have already qualified directly: hosts Germany and EHF EURO 2022 medallists Sweden (gold), Spain (silver), and Denmark (bronze).

According to the EHF national team ranking, the 32 teams have been divided into four pots of eight. From each pot, one team will be drawn into one of the eight qualifiers groups.

The pots and the draw procedure can be found in this ehfeuro.eurohandball.com article and are explained in this YouTube video as well.

While there is still more than six months to go before the qualifiers throw off, a handful of players will already be in action at the draw event tonight.

Germany right back Luca Witzke, Poland line player Maciej Gebala, Norway goalkeeper Kristian Sæverås, and Netherlands right wing Bobby Schagen will each assist with the drawing of the balls from one of the four pots.

The highly anticipated draw for the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers is receiving widespread media attention across Europe, including live broadcasts by the following TV stations:

The draw will also be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on EHFTV, and can be followed in real time on the official EHF EURO Twitter page, followed by a review article on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com.