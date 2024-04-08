Draw procedure for Women’s EHF EURO 2024 released

Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will stand out as the biggest edition so far, featuring 24 teams for the first time. Organizers Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, as well as titleholders Norway were directly qualified for the final tournament.

The draw event will take place in Vienna on Thursday, 18 April, starting at 18:00 CEST and it will be available to follow on our social media channels.

The 24 nations will be divided into six groups. Teams have been organized into four pots, based on the qualifiers and the ranking of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022:

Six teams have already been seeded and their placement is based on their qualification: HUN (group A in Debrecen, row 2), MNE (group B in Debrecen, row 1), FRA (group C in Basel, row 1), SUI (group D in Basel, row 2), AUT (group E in Innsbruck, row 2), GER (group F in Innsbruck, row 2).

The draw procedure is as follows:

Step 1: 2 teams of pot 2 are drawn to row 2

Step 2: 4 teams of pot 1 are drawn to row 1

Step 3: 6 teams of pot 4 are drawn to row 4

Step 4: 6 teams of pot 3 are drawn to row 3

Four cities in the organizing countries will host the matches during the final tournament, which will take place between 28 November and 15 December.

Preliminary Round: Debrecen (HUN), Basel (SUI), Innsbruck (AUT)

Main Round: Debrecen (HUN), Vienna (AUT)

Final Weekend: Vienna (AUT)

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages