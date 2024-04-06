18:55

Did you miss any of today's Highlight Match, Switzerland vs Norway? We've got you covered with the match highlights.

18:45

That's today's games over - just the appetiser for tomorrow's huge day of Qualifiers action. Stay with us for the wrap-up of the three matches we've watched.

18:32 | FULL-TIME

In the end, Hungary had done enough to keep Austria at bay, steered by excellent performances from Katrin Klujber (nine goals from 10 shots) and Viktória Gyori-Lukács (eight from nine). Their goalkeeping was also outstanding, as Zsófi Szemerey stopped 15 out of 44 shots (34.1 per cent), and Kinga Janurik made a good penalty save.

Austria can leave the EHF EURO Cup knowing that they can put pressure on teams, with fairly narrow losses to both Hungary and Switzerland promising well for their home tournament coming up later this year.

As Julia Maidhof scores her second penalty, Germany take another big win in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, continuing their unbeaten run - remember, they've already qualified for the final tournament. Effective defence combined with stellar goalkeeping were the keys; both Sarah Wachter and Katharina Filter end the match with a save efficiency of over 50 per cent.

Jenny Behrend is the top scorer of the match with five goals; Meike Schmelzer was the only German field player not to score.

Right wing Keren Teplitsky is Israel's top scorer, netting four goals from four shots.

The decision by Monique Tijsterman to substitute Petra Blazek for Lena Ivancok in the Austrian goal at the start of the second half has paid off big time; Blazek's six saves (31.6 per cent) have been a key part of keeping Austria in the game. However, with time running out, Hungary do look like they've wrapped up the win.

Germany are heading towards their fifth win of the EHF EURO Qualifiers. They have effectively shut down Israel's most aggressive player, Mor Shaul - the right back has scored three goals from 11 shots. The scoreline means Germany are able to rest their top players now ahead of the second of these doubleheaders tomorrow.

Now it's a three-goal game! Hungary concede a penalty, Ines Ivancok scores it, and the Austria comeback is totally on.

Austria are showing remarkable strength by continuing to come back every time Hungary look like they're pulling ahead decisively. A 5:2 run puts the visitors back in contention, and Vlagyimir Golovin has to call a timeout. 22-year-old left wing Nina Neidhart has been especially prominent in the last few minutes.

Germany are keeping the pressure on Israel. But Israel goalkeeper Gaia Ben Zikri makes a good save to stop Meret Ossenkopp, and coach Gilad Maor calls a timeout. Markus Gaugisch has the luxury already of being able to rotate his bench and give all his players time on court.

Hungary have absolutely stormed out of the dressing room, with a 6:2 run giving them a huge lead now early in the second half.

17:52

Play has resumed in Hungary, and is about to in Germany.

17:39 | HALF-TIME

Under some pressure from the visitors, Hungary rallied well at the end of the half and prevented Austria from scoring for the last four minutes. That gives them a four-goal lead at the break. But Austria can gain confidence from the way they pulled themselves back into the match after Hungary's early lead.

Viktória Gyori-Lukács is currently the top scorer with five goals, and Zsófi Szemerey has made 11 saves (45.8 per cent) - a clear difference compared to five saves (25 per cent) for Lena Ivancok.

Germany, who are after all playing at home in Heidelberg despite being technically the away team, are looking very strong as they have done all through the Qualifiers. Jenny Behrend has scored five times; Sarah Wachter has now made eight saves (53.3 per cent).

Noémi Pásztor receives a two-minute suspension, Ines Ivancok nets the penalty, and Austria have really piled the pressure on Hungary now. Their defence has improved and they're moving well on the counterattacks.

Sarah Wachter continues to stop pretty much everything coming her way - she's now up to seven saves (63.6 per cent). A nice save for Gaia Ben Zikri just now will be a comfort to the Israeli side, who are fighting on despite Germany's big lead.

Hungary are looking strong right now but Austria are slowly getting themselves into the game, with some solid passing and shooting.

A well-taken penalty by Julia Maidhof gives Germany a six-goal lead, and Israel - who have used one timeout already - must regroup and try and find a solution to get past the effective German defence.

With no previous experience of playing each other the two sides are feeling their way into the game, but Germany have had the better start and it took Israel well over three minutes to score. Sarah Wachter in goal for Germany definitely has the measure of the Israelis at the moment, having made four saves from five shots (80 per cent).

A dream start for Hungary, with three of their stars - Katrin Klujber, Gréta Márton and Viktória Gyori-Lukács - all scoring before Austria find the net.

17:02 | THROW-OFF

The last EHF EURO Cup game, and the postponed EHF EURO Qualifier between Israel and Germany, are now both underway.

16:55

Throw-off in both Hungary vs Austria and Israel vs Germany is just five minutes away!

16:40

Up next, two games. In the EHF EURO Cup, Hungary host Austria; Hungary are already second and Austria will be fourth in the competition, having lost all their games. The last encounter was a close 34:32 win for Hungary, so Austria will know they have a chance.

Meanwhile, Israel play Germany in the EHF EURO Qualifiers in the first of a doubleheader, after their round 2 match had to be postponed. Germany are currently undefeated and have qualified for the final tournament, and Israel are yet to win a game. It is notable that this is the first game ever between the two sides.