20240406

Live blog: Norway, Hungary end EHF EURO Cup victorious; Germany win

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
06 April 2024, 19:15

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers conclude this weekend, with a bumper day of action on Sunday as the last 10 spots in the final tournament are booked.

SATURDAY 6 APRIL

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240406 SUI NOR 6
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 ISR GER 1
Marco Wolf
20240406 ISR GER 3
Marco Wolf
20240406 ISR GER 4
Marco Wolf
20240406 HUN AUT 1
Aniko Kovacs
20240406 HUN AUT 3
Aniko Kovacs

19:16

Finishing off today's coverage, here are the match reviews.

Tomorrow, join us from 17:00 CEST ahead of throw-off at 18:00 CEST for 14 (yes, fourteen!) games all at once, including the Highlight Match between Serbia and Türkiye. The EHF EURO Qualifiers finish with the final match between Spain and Azerbaijan at 20:00 CEST. It's going to be action-packed and at the end of the day we'll know the full 24 teams that will be playing at the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland later this year.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

060424 Mwol 0196
EHF EURO

Germans cruise past Israel

DAY REVIEW: German side claims another victory in the EHF Euro Qualifiers displaying a dominant performance against Israel

today, 1 hours ago
20240406 SUI NOR Norwaywinners (5)
EHF EURO

Norway keep perfect record, Hungary defeat Austria

DAY REVIEW: Norway and Hungary win the last EHF EURO Cup matches

today, 1 hours ago

19:00

Straight from Heidelberg, Germany goalkeeper Sarah Wachter has given her thoughts on her side's big win over Israel.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240406 ISR GER Wachter Quote
It was our major goal to keep the focus high for 60 minutes and to play a serious match. Mainly our defence was extraordinary, it is quite rare that you only concede 12 goals. And personally, I was really happy to have such a high saving percentage in the first half. This is a boost for the upcoming week with Olympic Qualification Tournament. And another positive aspect: none of our players got injured.
Sarah Wachter
Goalkeeper, Germany

18:55

Did you miss any of today's Highlight Match, Switzerland vs Norway? We've got you covered with the match highlights.

 

18:45

That's today's games over - just the appetiser for tomorrow's huge day of Qualifiers action. Stay with us for the wrap-up of the three matches we've watched.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EHF EURO (@ehfeuro)

18:32 | FULL-TIME

HUNGARY 36:30 AUSTRIA

In the end, Hungary had done enough to keep Austria at bay, steered by excellent performances from Katrin Klujber (nine goals from 10 shots) and Viktória Gyori-Lukács (eight from nine). Their goalkeeping was also outstanding, as Zsófi Szemerey stopped 15 out of 44 shots (34.1 per cent), and Kinga Janurik made a good penalty save. 

Austria can leave the EHF EURO Cup knowing that they can put pressure on teams, with fairly narrow losses to both Hungary and Switzerland promising well for their home tournament coming up later this year.

ISRAEL 12:35 GERMANY

As Julia Maidhof scores her second penalty, Germany take another big win in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, continuing their unbeaten run - remember, they've already qualified for the final tournament. Effective defence combined with stellar goalkeeping were the keys; both Sarah Wachter and Katharina Filter end the match with a save efficiency of over 50 per cent. 

Jenny Behrend is the top scorer of the match with five goals; Meike Schmelzer was the only German field player not to score. 

Right wing Keren Teplitsky is Israel's top scorer, netting four goals from four shots.

18:22 | 57TH MINUTE, HUNGARY 32:28 AUSTRIA 

The decision by Monique Tijsterman to substitute Petra Blazek for Lena Ivancok in the Austrian goal at the start of the second half has paid off big time; Blazek's six saves (31.6 per cent) have been a key part of keeping Austria in the game. However, with time running out, Hungary do look like they've wrapped up the win.

 

18:17 | 52ND MINUTE, ISRAEL 11:32 GERMANY

Germany are heading towards their fifth win of the EHF EURO Qualifiers. They have effectively shut down Israel's most aggressive player, Mor Shaul - the right back has scored three goals from 11 shots. The scoreline means Germany are able to rest their top players now ahead of the second of these doubleheaders tomorrow.

18:11 | 47TH MINUTE, HUNGARY 27:24 AUSTRIA

Now it's a three-goal game! Hungary concede a penalty, Ines Ivancok scores it, and the Austria comeback is totally on. 

18:05 | 42ND MINUTE, HUNGARY 25:20 AUSTRIA

Austria are showing remarkable strength by continuing to come back every time Hungary look like they're pulling ahead decisively. A 5:2 run puts the visitors back in contention, and Vlagyimir Golovin has to call a timeout. 22-year-old left wing Nina Neidhart has been especially prominent in the last few minutes.

18:00 | 36TH MINUTE, ISRAEL 7:22 GERMANY

Germany are keeping the pressure on Israel. But Israel goalkeeper Gaia Ben Zikri makes a good save to stop Meret Ossenkopp, and coach Gilad Maor calls a timeout. Markus Gaugisch has the luxury already of being able to rotate his bench and give all his players time on court. 

17:57 | 36TH MINUTE, HUNGARY 23:15 AUSTRIA

Hungary have absolutely stormed out of the dressing room, with a 6:2 run giving them a huge lead now early in the second half.

17:52

Play has resumed in Hungary, and is about to in Germany.

17:39 | HALF-TIME

HUNGARY 17:13 AUSTRIA

Under some pressure from the visitors, Hungary rallied well at the end of the half and prevented Austria from scoring for the last four minutes. That gives them a four-goal lead at the break. But Austria can gain confidence from the way they pulled themselves back into the match after Hungary's early lead. 

Viktória Gyori-Lukács is currently the top scorer with five goals, and Zsófi Szemerey has made 11 saves (45.8 per cent) - a clear difference compared to five saves (25 per cent) for Lena Ivancok.

ISRAEL 7:18 GERMANY

Germany, who are after all playing at home in Heidelberg despite being technically the away team, are looking very strong as they have done all through the Qualifiers. Jenny Behrend has scored five times; Sarah Wachter has now made eight saves (53.3 per cent).

 

17:30 | 25TH MINUTE, HUNGARY 14:12 AUSTRIA

Noémi Pásztor receives a two-minute suspension, Ines Ivancok nets the penalty, and Austria have really piled the pressure on Hungary now. Their defence has improved and they're moving well on the counterattacks.

17:27 | 21ST MINUTE, ISRAEL 4:12 GERMANY

Sarah Wachter continues to stop pretty much everything coming her way - she's now up to seven saves (63.6 per cent). A nice save for Gaia Ben Zikri just now will be a comfort to the Israeli side, who are fighting on despite Germany's big lead.

17:20 | 17TH MINUTE, HUNGARY 11:7 AUSTRIA

Hungary are looking strong right now but Austria are slowly getting themselves into the game, with some solid passing and shooting. 

 

17:16 | 12TH MINUTE, ISRAEL 2:8 GERMANY

A well-taken penalty by Julia Maidhof gives Germany a six-goal lead, and Israel - who have used one timeout already - must regroup and try and find a solution to get past the effective German defence.

17:09 | 8TH MINUTE, ISRAEL 1:4 GERMANY

With no previous experience of playing each other the two sides are feeling their way into the game, but Germany have had the better start and it took Israel well over three minutes to score. Sarah Wachter in goal for Germany definitely has the measure of the Israelis at the moment, having made four saves from five shots (80 per cent). 

17:07 | 5TH MINUTE, HUNGARY 3:0 AUSTRIA

A dream start for Hungary, with three of their stars - Katrin Klujber, Gréta Márton and Viktória Gyori-Lukács - all scoring before Austria find the net.

17:02 | THROW-OFF

The last EHF EURO Cup game, and the postponed EHF EURO Qualifier between Israel and Germany, are now both underway.

16:55

Throw-off in both Hungary vs Austria and Israel vs Germany is just five minutes away!

 

16:40

Up next, two games. In the EHF EURO Cup, Hungary host Austria; Hungary are already second and Austria will be fourth in the competition, having lost all their games. The last encounter was a close 34:32 win for Hungary, so Austria will know they have a chance.

Meanwhile, Israel play Germany in the EHF EURO Qualifiers in the first of a doubleheader, after their round 2 match had to be postponed. Germany are currently undefeated and have qualified for the final tournament, and Israel are yet to win a game. It is notable that this is the first game ever between the two sides.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240406 SUI NOR 2
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 SUI NOR 5
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 SUI NOR 3
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 SUI NOR 4
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 SUI NOR 1
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner

16:30 

Norway are handed the EHF EURO Cup 2024 trophy, after they ended the tournament with six wins from six games and a huge goal difference of +95. They will certainly be among the favourites when the EHF EURO begins in November.

16:27 | FULL-TIME

SWITZERLAND 22:42 NORWAY

Norway beat Switzerland by 15 goals in round 2 of the EHF EURO Cup, and they've extended that today with a performance underlining how deep their squad is. Despite resting the likes of Nora Mørk, Camilla Herrem and Katrine Lunde, there was no doubt about who would win the game from very early on. 

Every Norwegian field player scored at least one goal, with Stine Skogrand top scorer with seven goals. Mia Emmenegger was Switzerland's top scorer, netting five times. Marie Davidsen was the stand-out goalkeeper, with seven saves (50 per cent).

16:15 | 52ND MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 18:37 NORWAY

Switzerland continue to be a little more effective than in the first half, but Norway have rotated through their whole squad now and will certainly win by a big margin. 

20-year-old left back Maja Sæteren has been impressive since she came on court - another star of the future for Norway?

 

16:05 | 44TH MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 14:30 NORWAY

This is much better from Switzerland and Thorir Heirgeirsson calls a timeout. Mia Emmenegger is the key to the Swiss attack, making some brilliant shots.


16:00 | 40TH MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 11:28 NORWAY

Mia Emmenegger gets Switzerland into double digits with a nice goal. Norway have changed goalkeeper, with Eli Marie Raasok taking the place of Marie Davidsen, and she's having a little more difficulty with the Swiss attack. Emmenegger adds an 11th goal for Switzerland a couple of minutes later.

Marit Røsberg and Sanna Solberg are the two Norwegians who are yet to score or indeed do anything in the match, sitting back on the bench enjoying the show.

15:52 | 31ST MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 7:23 NORWAY

Vilde Ingstad starts the second half and scores for Norway, and the reigning EHF EURO champions are off again in search of another big win.

15:37 | HALF-TIME 

SWITZERLAND 7:21 NORWAY

A period of seven-against-six for Switzerland right before the break did not pay off as Kristine Breistøl makes an empty-net shot. The first half has seen plenty of players take to the court - only four of Norway's field players have not yet scored. But there's no doubt Switzerland are finding Norway's effective defence and speed in attack too much to handle.

15:30 | 26TH MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 6:18 NORWAY

Henny Reistad receives a suspension - Switzerland capitalise on it as Mia Emmenegger scores her second of the game. 


15:23 | 18TH MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 3:12 NORWAY

In round 2 of the EHF EURO Cup, the half-time score was 23:18 - this time around, Norway have been much more dominant and too many Swiss chances are being thrown away with mistakes. The Norwegian defence is also doing its bit, helping Marie Davidsen to five saves so far (62.5 per cent).


15:19

Swiss legend Andy Schmid, who is the new head coach for the Swiss men's team, is in the stands watching the women attentively.

 

15:15 | 10TH MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 2:7 NORWAY

Switzerland call a timeout with Norway starting to dominate. The hosts are making a few too many mistakes and Norway are capitalising on every one, with several fastbreak goals already.

15:06 | 3RD MINUTE, SWITZERLAND 1:1 NORWAY

After a slightly scrappy start, Daphné Gautschi scores first for Switzerland - a good way to celebrate her 50th cap. A minute later, Stine Skogrand scores Norway's first goal.

15:02 | THROW-OFF

Switzerland throw off in front of a sold-out arena in Zurich.

14:50

Coverage of Switzerland vs Norway has started on EHFTV, with live English commentary from Alex Mair.

 

14:45

A player to look out for in this first game today is Swiss right wing Mia Emmenegger - at just 19, she's already key to the national side, and is the fourth-ranked player in terms of career goals for Switzerland. But as EHF journalist Björn Pazen found out, handball is in Emmenegger's blood, with all her family involved in the sport. Read the feature for more.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

23UB322
EHF EURO

Always the youngest: Mia Emmenegger on life in the fast lane

EHF EURO CUP FEATURE: At the age of 19, the right wing already is a key player in the Swiss team – and hopes for a euphoric EHF EURO on home…

2 days ago

14:30

There's just half an hour to go before the final round of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2024 gets underway, starting at 15:00 CEST with Switzerland hosting Norway. The defending EHF EURO champions have already won the EHF EURO Cup, while Switzerland will be third - but there's bragging rights up for grabs, with Norway determined to finish the tournament unbeaten while Switzerland will want to show they can push the Scandinavian side.

Here are the previews for the weekend! 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20231011 SUI Autsecondhalf (9)
EHF EURO

EHF EURO Cup to wrap up on first day of big weekend

DAY PREVIEW: The final round of EHF EURO Cup games will be played this weekend, with both matches on Saturday

yesterday
Portugal X Republica Checa PSR39072
EHF EURO

Ten spots up for grabs in the final round of qualifiers

DAY PREVIEW: The last chance to secure a place at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 has arrived

yesterday
20240406 SUI NOR Norwaywinners (5)
Previous Article Norway keep perfect record, Hungary defeat Austria

Latest news

More News