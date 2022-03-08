All square as Toulouse and Irun draw for first time this season

A buzzer-beating goal from Idris Firmesse prevented Fenix Toulouse from a home defeat against Bidasoa Irun.

Even though both teams were through to the Last 16, they fought until the end to win. At the end a 26:26 was not only a fair result, but the first draw in the group phase for both teams.

GROUP A:

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs. Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 26:26 (13:12)

the match had nothing at stake, as both teams had already qualified for the Last 16 and knew their position in the final ranking – Fenix third and Irun fourth

initially, Irun had the upper hand, but Fenix turned the match around from 6:8 to 13:10, before the Spanish side scored the last goals before the break

while Edouard Kempf was in strong form the hosts again pulled ahead to a three-goal lead at 16:13, but like before the break, Irun managed drew level at 17:17

The biggest gap in the last 20 minutes was two goals, then the match swung both ways before Irun seemed set to take the win with a 26:24 lead with one minute to go

A double strike from Matthieu Marmier and Idris Firmesse finally levelled the result - Marmier and Kempf were leading scorers for Toulouse with five goals each.

Adrian Fernandez netted six for Irun

Hard nuts to crack for Irun and Toulouse

By finishing third and fourth in group A, Toulouse and Irun will definitely have tough opponents ahead in the Last 16.

Toulouse will face the second ranked team of group B, Irun the winner of group B - both positions will be decided in the match between Nantes and Benfica later.

Besides both of those teams, GOG could be a potential opponent, as the Danes lost their last group match at Lemgo and do not know, if they will remain on top.