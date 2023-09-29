All to play for in EHF European League Women qualification round 2

Exciting return legs await in the EHF European League Women qualification round 2 over the upcoming weekend as the majority of visiting teams were victorious in the first matches with only Hypo Niederösterreich securing a home win (29:27) against Önnereds HK in Austria and VfL Oldenburg convincingly winning their double-header against A.C. PAOK in Greece.

Molde Elite, Costa del Sol Malaga and HC Dunărea Brăila are going back home soil with decent advantages as they look to confirm their places in the competition's qualification round 3.

Last but not least, ŽRK Železničar and SPONO Eagles are also set to go head-to-head in Serbia for a place in the next round.