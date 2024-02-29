20210720 PS 258864 X3
Bumper M20 EHF EURO set after draw event

29 February 2024, 16:45

The stage is set for the first Men's 20 EHF EURO featuring 24 teams, with the participating nations drawn into the six preliminary round groups. 

At a draw event in Vienna on Thursday 29 February, the teams found out their first opponents. Reigning champions Spain are in group C, alongside the Faroe Islands, France and Switzerland, and will be hoping to retain their title - especially as this generation of players won the M18 EHF EURO 2022.

In 2022 Portugal and Serbia took silver and bronze behind Spain at the M20 EHF EURO, and the two nations are both drawn in group B this time around, alongside M18 EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists Germany, and Greece. 

Group A features four teams which are near-neighbours - Croatia, Montenegro, Austria and North Macedonia. Meanwhile Sweden, after finishing fourth at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 and third at the M18 EHF EURO 2022, take on Iceland, Poland and Ukraine in group F.

Hosts Slovenia chose to play in group E, alongside Denmark, Italy and Israel. 

The final tournament takes place between 10 and 21 July 2024. 

M20 EHF EURO 2024

Group A: Croatia, Montenegro, Austria, North Macedonia
Group B: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Greece
Group C: Spain, Faroe Islands, France, Switzerland
Group D: Hungary, Norway, Czechia, Romania
Group E: Denmark, Slovenia, Italy, Israel
Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Poland, Ukraine

 

There will be a single M20 EHF Championship this year, played in Kosovo between 13 and 21 July 2024. It features 12 teams, with the hosts picking group A alongside Finland and Bulgaria. There will be yet more regional derbies at play here, with Luxembourg and Belgium both in group B, and Lithuania and Estonia both in group C. 

M20 EHF Championship

Group A: Finland, Kosovo, Bulgaria
Group B: Luxembourg, Türkiye, Belgium
Group C: Lithuania, Georgia, Estonia
Group D: Latvia, Slovakia, Great Britain

