Bumper M20 EHF EURO set after draw event

In 2022 Portugal and Serbia took silver and bronze behind Spain at the M20 EHF EURO, and the two nations are both drawn in group B this time around, alongside M18 EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists Germany, and Greece.

Group A features four teams which are near-neighbours - Croatia, Montenegro, Austria and North Macedonia. Meanwhile Sweden, after finishing fourth at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 and third at the M18 EHF EURO 2022, take on Iceland, Poland and Ukraine in group F.

Hosts Slovenia chose to play in group E, alongside Denmark, Italy and Israel.

The final tournament takes place between 10 and 21 July 2024.

M20 EHF EURO 2024

Group A: Croatia, Montenegro, Austria, North Macedonia

Group B: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Greece

Group C: Spain, Faroe Islands, France, Switzerland

Group D: Hungary, Norway, Czechia, Romania

Group E: Denmark, Slovenia, Italy, Israel

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Poland, Ukraine

There will be a single M20 EHF Championship this year, played in Kosovo between 13 and 21 July 2024. It features 12 teams, with the hosts picking group A alongside Finland and Bulgaria. There will be yet more regional derbies at play here, with Luxembourg and Belgium both in group B, and Lithuania and Estonia both in group C.

M20 EHF Championship

Group A: Finland, Kosovo, Bulgaria

Group B: Luxembourg, Türkiye, Belgium

Group C: Lithuania, Georgia, Estonia

Group D: Latvia, Slovakia, Great Britain