The match on Saturday lived up to its hype. Both teams led at times, and it stayed tense and level all the way to the end. But it was Odense who had the final word, winning 25:24 and securing their first ever spot at the final tournament — while also marking the end of Lekic’s EHF Champions League journey.

“It was not even in my dreams to finish like this, but that's life. At the moment, I am sad, disappointed, maybe the right thing to say would be crushed. We did not play our best and we need to congratulate Odense.”

“That's life. Ups and downs are part of our sport. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. However, I have so many nicer memories than this one”, says Lekic after the intense quarter-final game.

Serbian international and one of the most prolific players is ending her professional career at the end of the season, and the match on Saturday was her last one in Europe's top flight. That epic joyride arrived at its final destination.

“Winning Champions League was one of the biggest things I achieved. But what I will bring from all those Champions League matches and seasons are unforgettable people, friends, memories, celebrations after victories, things that always stay with you. And here, with FTC, definitely memorable fans and the club,” adds Lekic while still trying to comprehend the loss and having played her final European game.

Lekic leaves the Champions League as the third-highest scorer in the competition's history, with an incredible 1,073 goals. In her final season she netted 41 goals in 16 games, proving once again that even in her farewell season she never lost her touch. Only Jovanka Radicevic and Cristina Neagu, both of whom also bid their goodbyes to handball this season, stand ahead of her in the legendary “Club of 1000”.

Andrea Lekic's career stretches across 18 Champions League seasons, leaving her mark in every corner of Europe. With Györi Audi ETO KC, Lekic reached the competition's pinnacle, winning the Champions League in 2013, scoring four goals in two final games against Larvik.

The year before, in 2012, she played her first final with Györ, falling short against Buducnost. She came heartbreakingly close again with Vardar with five straight EHF FINAL4 Women appearances resulting in two finals in 2017 and 2018, both losing to Györ in extra time. And then again in 2023, reaching the final with FTC, but left with silver after losing to Vipers Kristiansand.

In all that glory, the Serbian centre back was a unique player, someone who inspired generations, and a player who always tried to make her teammates shine, not thinking about numbers.

“I really love to assist the line player, that is my specific move,” she says in the EHF series “Handball through my eyes”. If you have ever seen her no-look passes cutting through the defence, you know exactly what she means. She didn't just play the game, she shaped it.

A player who never backed down, pushed forward no matter the obstacles and always tried to be true to herself. That is why she became a role model for the next generations. But her legacy never stopped with what she did on the court.