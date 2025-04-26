Györ overpower Ludwigsburg to clinch 10th EHF FINAL4 place

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HB Ludwigsburg (GER) 29:22 (13:10)

Györi Audi ETO KC win 54:46 on aggregate

Györ clinched their ninth consecutive spot in the EHF FINAL4 and their 10th in 11 editions of the business end of the European premium competition

on the back of a 14-saves performance from goalkeeper Hatadou Sako, who had a 41 per cent saving efficiency, Györ joined Odense in the EHF FINAL4, having now a chance to retain their title

the Hungarian side have now 8973 goals in their history in the EHF Champions League Women, the largest number in the competition, needing only 27 to reach the 9000-goal milestone

nine Györ players entered the scoresheet, with Kristina Jörgensen leading the way with nine goals, her best outing since January 2024, when she played for Metz

this was Györ’s ninth consecutive win against Ludwigsburg, with the Hungarian side totally outplaying their opponents since 2021

Györ prove another show of consistency

Györ did not impress in the two legs of the quarter-finals from an attacking standpoint, but their defence – the top so far in the EHF Champions League Women this season - was once again on the top of the game, conceding only 46 goals in 120 minutes against HB Ludwigsburg.

The reigning champions are back in the EHF FINAL4, with their 10th appearance in 11 editions, in a fantastic display of consistency in the last decade, as the team with the largest number of trophies in the European premium competition – six – will have to add their seventh title in the last 12 seasons.

Nine players scored at least one goal for Györ, which used the same recipe as they did throughout the whole season, sealing their 14th win, one shy of the record of 15 wins in a season, set in 2012/13, 2020/21 and 2021/22, a record which will they surpass provided they win the title this season.

This was also the last match as a coach for HB Ludwigsburg for Jakob Vestergaard, the mastermind of last season’s fantastic run, which saw the German champions finish as runners-up, as Vestergaard heads over to Odense Håndbold, the first qualified team this season to the EHF FINAL4.