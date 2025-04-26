Györ overpower Ludwigsburg to clinch 10th EHF FINAL4 place
It was always going to be an uphill battle for HB Ludwigsburg to make back-to-back appearances in the EHF FINAL4, as Györi Audi ETO KC secured their second win in the quarter-finals against the German side, 29:22.
I have the utmost respect for Jakob and his team for the high-level work they have done over the past two years in Ludwigsburg, because practically only we were able to stop them in the Champions League. It was nearly impossible to shake them off. For 50 minutes, we couldn’t break away from them despite our extremely high-level defence. Losing Kari Dale at the beginning of the match didn’t cause us problems. Anna Lagerquist stepped in, and in the second half, Linn Blohm solved the issue. Kelly Dulfer also performed exceptionally well, and Kristina Jörgensen surpassed her performance from last week and was a huge help for the team.
The atmosphere created by the fans was incredible; we could barely communicate properly on the court. I was more or less satisfied with the first half, although we missed many chances. In the second half, Jörgensen and Housheer made life very difficult for us. We lost control over the tempo, and that’s why we couldn’t keep up with the opponent. Györ deserved the victory and to get into the FINAL4. In my opinion, we should have won the first match when we were leading by three goals, but both then and now we made too many mistakes — something you simply cannot afford against the best team in the world.