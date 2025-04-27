Metz triumph again in all-French clash to book EHF FINAL4 spot
Metz Handball are joining Odense Håndbold and Györi Audi ETO KC at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 after beating Brest Bretagne Handball 33:32. Following the 29:26 win in the first leg, Metz Handball controlled the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 quarter-finals, especially in the second half, and left Brest without a second-ever final tournament appearance.
The winning French side are now eyeing their fourth appearance at the EHF FINAL4 Women and will find out their semi-final opponent on Monday, 28 April, at 17:00 CEST, when the draw for the final weekend takes place.
I’m really happy and so proud of the team. It’s just amazing to play in an atmosphere like this. Going to Budapest is something special and we worked really hard to get there, so I’m really proud.
First of all, congratulations to our opponents, they were better in both games. We were not at the level required and there was no real possibility for us to reach Budapest this year. We missed a lot throughout the match, both in defence and in attack. Even when we managed to improve a bit, we still couldn’t score, so we quickly fell behind. Of course, I’m disappointed to end our Champions League journey today, it wasn’t what we wanted. However, I’m also proud and happy to have played every match, from the group phase to the quarter-finals. We learned a lot and we’ll come back stronger next season.