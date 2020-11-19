Andrea Lekic starring on latest EHF EURO podcast

With the start of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 now only two weeks away, the official tournament podcast continues its build-up series.

For the third episode released on Thursday, the microphone has been open to yet another star player, as this time Serbia standout Andrea Lekic is the featured player on the show.

In this episode of the podcast, Lekic:

explains how Serbia became sudden medal contenders,

reveals the secret of handball mania taking over Serbia for two consecutive years,

talks about why a dream final turned into a nightmare,

shares her view on time spend away from the team.

Listen below to the full podcast with Lekic, which can also be downloaded directly and is available on Spotify.

Lekic is the second star guest on the podcast series, following the two-part interview with Cristina Neagu in the first two episodes.

The (Un)informed Handball Hour will provide handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the 3-20 December European Championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the championship.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and will also as embedded on ehf-euro.com.