Ankara looking for away revenge in all-Turkish duel

The Last 16 of the EHF European Cup Women will finish this weekend with seven second-leg matches and one double-header, which will complete the line-up of the quarter-finals.

In the only national derby at this stage, Ankara Yenimahalle BSK will try to take revenge on their fellow Turkish side Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor away from home, as the teams will meet on Saturday in Bodrum.