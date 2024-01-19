Ankara looking for away revenge in all-Turkish duel

- in the first leg, Yalikavaspor took an away victory in Ankara, 27:23
- Spain's ATTICGO BM ELCHE, the semi-finalists of the EHF European Cup last season, hope to hit back at home on Saturday following a defeat at Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) last week, 27:26
- on the same day, Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) will try to finish the job at home after they defeated Italy's Jomi Salerno 26:20 in the first leg
- in the other Spanish-Italian duel, KH-7 BM. Granollers will host SSD Handball Erice ARL following a 34:27 away victory
- Czech side Hazena Kynzvart will try to take a home revenge against North Macedonia's HC Gjorce Petrov-WHC Skopje, after the team from Skopje won 32:29 last Saturday
Benfica to host double-header
The only double-header in the Last 16 will be played in Lisbon, as the Portuguese side Sport Lisboa e Benfica will face their Greek rivals AESH Pylea Thessaloniki on Friday and Saturday.
In the previous rounds, Benfica eliminated SC witasek Ferlach (AUT) and Neistin (FAR), while Pylea defeated Handball Kaerjeng (LUX) and ORK Rudar (MNE), and now both teams hope to progress even further.