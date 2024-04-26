All to play for in Ilioupolis; Baia Mare chase Valur's advantage

the explosive left back, Savvas Savvas is only 11 goals away from becoming the top scorer in the EHF's third-tier club competition this season as the Greek occupies the fourth place (51 goals) in the scoring charts, but each of the three players ahead of him play for teams already eliminated

no player other than Bence Imre scored more than four goals in FTC-Green Collect's draw against Olympiacos SFP and the talented right wing will need a helping hand in the return leg if the Hungarian club is to win in Greece and reach the final

the matchup between CS Minaur Baia Mare and Valur is a clash of two experienced squads relying on the likes of 35-year-old Milan Kotrc and 43-year-old Alexander Pettersson, respectively, who are both key players in their teams

Olympiacos SFP are on a five-match unbeaten winning streak on their home court in the EHF European Cup Men this season and FTC-Green Collect will have to end Olympiacos' run if they are to make the final

if Valur, Olympiacos SFP or FTC-Green Collect make the final, it will be a historic achievement for them, as none of them have ever been in a European final before

CS Minaur Baia Mare's home record gives the Romanian club hope of mounting a comeback

The Baia Mare-based club is trailing eight goals behind Valur after losing 28:36 in the first leg in Iceland's capital, but the Romanian side is on an impressive five-match winning run on home court in the EHF European Cup Men this season. Additionally, their last home loss in all competition this season dates back to December last year, which surely gives them confidence ahead of the return leg. With that being said, Valur are unbeaten in the EHF's third-tier club competition this season, both home and away, and it promises to be a super-exciting second leg for a place in the final, with CS Minaur Baia Mare having nothing to lose and with Valur's unbeaten record and advantage put to a difficult test in front of the passionate Romanian supporters.