Elche and Valur drawn to host finals' first legs

The finals of both competitions will be played over the weekend of 18/19 May, before the return legs a week later on 25/26 May. The exact playing dates and times will be announced at a later date, however, all four matches will be live on EHFTV.

On the men's side, Olympiacos booked their place in an inaugural European final with a 67:60 aggregate win over Hungarian side FTC-Green Collect, winning the second leg at home 39:32 after the first leg ended all-square.

They are hoping to emulate local rivals AEK Athens, who lifted the EHF European Cup in 2021.

The Greek side's passionate home support will aim to make life difficult for Valur, who won both legs of their semi-final to comfortably get past Romania's CS Minaur Baia Mare 66:52 on aggregate, to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in the competition so far.

The club from Iceland's capital were finalists in the European Cup (the precursor to the EHF Champions League) in 1980.

EHF EUROPEAN CUP MEN FINAL

First leg

Valur (ISL) vs Olympiacos SFP (GRE) - 18/19 May 2024

Second leg

Olympiacos SFP (GRE) vs Valur (ISL) - 25/26 May 2024

In the women's competition, both losing semi-finalists from last season, ATTICGO Bm Elche and MSK IUVENTA Michalovce, went one better and booked their places in the final.

Elche's six-goal win in the second leg against fellow Spanish side Rocasa Gran Canaria extended their advantage from the first leg for a 50:42 victory. Elche reached the final for the first time and are aiming for the trophy to go to Spain for the fourth time in five years.

A 30:28 win in the second leg over Sport Lisboa e Benfica was enough for Michalovce to take a 60:58 aggregate win and become the first team from Slovakia to reach a European final since Banská Bystrica lost the 1998 Women's EHF Cup final.

EHF EUROPEAN CUP WOMEN FINAL

First leg

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) - 18/19 May 2024

Second leg

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) - 25/26 May 2024

