Olympiacos write history; Valur join them in European Cup final

The Red and Whites write history and spark jubilant scenes in Ilioupolis

Olympiacos SFP secured an impressive win (39:32) in the return leg against FTC-Green Collect to book a ticket to the EHF European Cup Men's final with an overall victory (67:60) in the tie. The Piraeus-based club thrived in front of the passionate supporters in Greece as the visitors from Hungary were fazed by the incredible atmosphere.

The confident squad led by Željko Babic was dominant throughout the match and the players scored with ease past FTC's goalkeeping duo, Gyori and Borbély who recorded only eight saves altogether.

In the end, the hosts wildly celebrated with the fans in the full stands in Ilioupolis as Olympiacos SFP are in a European final for the first time in their history and it is a huge achievement for the club as well as for Greek handball in general.

