20240420

Olympiacos write history; Valur join them in European Cup final

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
28 April 2024, 19:00

The mighty Icelanders easily overcame the tricky challenge in Romania as Valur ruthlessly defeated (30:24) CS Minaur Baia Mara in the return leg again (66:52) to secure a place in next month's final where they will face Olympiacos SFP.

The Greek club comfortably won the return leg (39:32) on home court against FTC-Green Collect.

  • the talented line player, Andri Finnsson scored nine goals in Valur's away win in Romania and the Icelander didn't miss a single attempt, displaying an excellent performance against CS Minaur Baia Mare
  • Savvas Savvas scored 10 goals in Olympiacos SFP's win against FTC-Green Collect and now, the outstanding left back is only one goal away from being the competition's top scorer with 60 goals scored
  • Valur are the only club in the EHF's third-tier club competition with a perfect record as the Reykjavik-based side have won each and every European match this season
  • the EHF European Cup Men's final is set to be decided over two legs with the first match being played on the 18/19 May and the return leg is scheduled a week later (25/26 May)
  • the young goalkeeper, Panagiotis Papantonopoulos played a key role in helping Olympiacos SFP to defeat FTC-Green Collect in the return leg as the Greek shot stopper made 13 saves and recorded high percentage (28.89) of save efficiency
  • CS Minaur Baia Mare and FTC-Green Collect can be proud of their European participation as they made it to the semi-finals all the way from round 2

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

The Red and Whites write history and spark jubilant scenes in Ilioupolis

Olympiacos SFP secured an impressive win (39:32) in the return leg against FTC-Green Collect to book a ticket to the EHF European Cup Men's final with an overall victory (67:60) in the tie. The Piraeus-based club thrived in front of the passionate supporters in Greece as the visitors from Hungary were fazed by the incredible atmosphere.

The confident squad led by Željko Babic was dominant throughout the match and the players scored with ease past FTC's goalkeeping duo, Gyori and Borbély who recorded only eight saves altogether.

In the end, the hosts wildly celebrated with the fans in the full stands in Ilioupolis as Olympiacos SFP are in a European final for the first time in their history and it is a huge achievement for the club as well as for Greek handball in general.

Photo credit: FTC-Green Collect

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240428 SL Benfica MSK Juventa JPT 39
Previous Article Elche and Michalovce reach European Cup final

Latest news

More News