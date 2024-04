Elche take nothing for granted

In the Spanish league this season, Elche won both matches against Gran Canaria (25:23 and 32:16) and finished first in the regular season, while Gran Canaria ranked only ninth and failed to reach the quarter-finals.

However, even after the away victory in the first leg, Elche won’t take anything for granted. In the previous round of the European Cup, Gran Canaria mounted a strong comeback in another Spanish derby, beating KH-7 BM. Granollers 32:20 following a 30:20 defeat, so this team certainly have enough mental strength and determination to turn things around – especially with the difference being only two goals this time.

photos © 2024 San Acosta