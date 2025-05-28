Anna Kristensen: “Everything we have fought for”

After three previous EHF FINAL4 appearances, the Danish side are yet to reach the final. In 2023/24, they won their first game at the event, beating Metz Handball to secure third place. Both last year and the season before, Esbjerg lost the semi-final by just one goal — 30:29 to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in 2022/23 and 24:23 to Györ in 2023/24.

“We lost to one goal in the two years I have been there in the semi-final, so we have not been far from getting to the really fun game on Sunday,” says Kristensen.

“It's like there are really few details that lead to winning the game. It's a few details. In the Danish league we have been able to win and also in the Champions League — not the semi-finals, but otherwise we have been able to win even though there have been close games. So it's not like it's a thing for our team.

“But we don’t talk much about the last few years right now. We are more focused on this year and the team we have now. It's also another team compared to last year, so we're trying to focus on that and also just focus on playing the best handball we can play. We have the best chances of reaching everything in the FINAL4.”

This year, Esbjerg aim to avenge last season’s EHF FINAL4 defeat to Györ, as they will face the Hungarian powerhouse in the semi-final — a team they have yet to win against in a total of nine previous encounters.

“When you reach the FINAL4, there are only strong teams left. You're not given a soft team. And of course, Györ were first in our group and they have been at the FINAL4 many times and won last year. We know they're a really, really good team, and we have respect for them. But I think we have respect for all three teams at the FINAL4 because they are great teams and it's really tough to get there, so if a team gets to the FINAL4, it's really a strong team and we are really aware of that.”

As the EHF FINAL4 has been approaching, Esbjerg have been wrapping up the domestic season. What is the frame of mind for the side at this stage of the season?

“All of the goals we have this season are decided in these few weeks. Everything we have fought for, everything we have worked for as a team — it can go really good in the next few weeks or we can not achieve the goals we want,” says Kristensen. “So, it’s crunch time, and also the reason why we train 11 months — to get here and really have a chance to win everything.”