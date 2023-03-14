Anniken Obaidli: Bringing the family name to the biggest stage

After the Champions League group phase, Anniken Obaidli is fifth in the top-scorer ranking with 79 goals, including 10 away against Zagreb and 13 away against Kastamonu Belediyesi. Her performance helped Storhamar Handball Elite to the play-offs in what is also the club’s debut season in the premier competition.

The Obaidli sisters grew up playing handball together and they are part of a wider family keen on the sport.

"Handball has always been an interest in the family, as our mother, aunt and uncle played handball when they were younger,” Anniken explains.

“It was my older sister (Sherin) who started handball, so I came to her training once and thought it was fun. Then me and my little sister (Mona) went to handball training together with others our own age. So, it must have been a bit on the cards for us to start playing handball,” says the 27-year-old.

"It has been nice growing up in a family where my sisters have also played handball. This has resulted in an extremely large amount of handball talk, which I have greatly appreciated,” Anniken adds.

“We have discussed many games and given each other tips, while at the same time comforting each other and being positive if things have not always gone well. I have always taken my sisters' feedback with me, so I feel very lucky to have such close supporters in my everyday life with whom I can always express anything,” says the centre back.