The pinnacle championship in European men’s international handball looks set to return to Scandinavia in five years, with the joint-bid of Denmark, Sweden and Norway the only one submitted for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is scheduled for January 15 to February 1, 2026.

The trio have come together to bid for the EHF EURO collectively for the first time, with the main concept 'Scandinavia connect'. Within the concept, Denmark, Sweden and Norway intend to deliver an EHF EURO with innovation at its core. By connecting to new ways of exchanging best practices, new ways of reaching untapped audiences and new ways of hosting more sustainable events, Scandinavia will ultimately connect European handball to a stronger future.

Breaking down the three main goals within the 'Scandinavia connect' concept, concerning exchanging best practices, the three nations aim to use technology to find new solutions as to how all EHF members can level-up their online knowledge sharing. Regarding reaching untapped audiences, the trio of federations believe reaching new audiences is vital to the growth of the sport and therefore promise to drive European handball’s connection with new and diverse audiences.

In terms of hosting more sustainable events, Denmark, Sweden and Norway state that it is critical for all involved in European handball to send a strong signal of commitment to contributing to a more sustainable world. To do so at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, the Scandinavian co-hosts will offer a first-class player and fan experience, while connecting to new sustainability standards and providing innovative solutions for future events.