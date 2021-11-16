'Scandinavia connect' aims to deliver innovative EHF EURO 2026
This is the first of a four-part series to present the federations bidding for the EHF EURO events in 2026 and 2028. The awarding of these tournaments will take place at 14th Extraordinary Congress in Vienna on 20 November.
The pinnacle championship in European men’s international handball looks set to return to Scandinavia in five years, with the joint-bid of Denmark, Sweden and Norway the only one submitted for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is scheduled for January 15 to February 1, 2026.
The trio have come together to bid for the EHF EURO collectively for the first time, with the main concept 'Scandinavia connect'. Within the concept, Denmark, Sweden and Norway intend to deliver an EHF EURO with innovation at its core. By connecting to new ways of exchanging best practices, new ways of reaching untapped audiences and new ways of hosting more sustainable events, Scandinavia will ultimately connect European handball to a stronger future.
Breaking down the three main goals within the 'Scandinavia connect' concept, concerning exchanging best practices, the three nations aim to use technology to find new solutions as to how all EHF members can level-up their online knowledge sharing. Regarding reaching untapped audiences, the trio of federations believe reaching new audiences is vital to the growth of the sport and therefore promise to drive European handball’s connection with new and diverse audiences.
In terms of hosting more sustainable events, Denmark, Sweden and Norway state that it is critical for all involved in European handball to send a strong signal of commitment to contributing to a more sustainable world. To do so at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, the Scandinavian co-hosts will offer a first-class player and fan experience, while connecting to new sustainability standards and providing innovative solutions for future events.
Rich EHF EURO history
Between the three Scandinavian nations, the EHF EURO history runs deep. All three have hosted the flagship event before, and Denmark and Sweden combine to represent six of the 14 Men’s EHF EURO trophies that have been awarded since the championship’s inception in 1994.
In terms of organising, most recently, Sweden and Norway were part of the three-way co-hosted EHF EURO 2020 together with Austria, where they successfully delivered the first expanded edition of the competition. 24 teams vied for the title ultimately won by Spain, and Norway clinched their first medal in Men’s EHF EURO history at that edition when they took bronze.
Denmark were the sole hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO in 2014, won by France, while Norway held the event in 2008 when Denmark secured their first men’s continental trophy.
Denmark and Norway were also set to co-host the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 last December, before Norway had to withdraw from organising duties due to the Covid-19 situation. In the exceptional circumstances, Denmark made arrangements for the additional teams and matches to ensure the tournament could go ahead and proved they are well and truly prepared for any challenges surrounding organising of the pinnacle event.
The two nations had previously co-hosted the Women’s EHF EURO, in 2010. Denmark also hosted the women’s event in 1996 and 2002.
Nine venues in nine cities proposed
For the 2026 bid, Denmark, Sweden and Norway have proposed nine venues in nine different cities — Copenhagen, Herning and Aarhus in Denmark; Kristianstad and Malmö in Sweden; and Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen and Oslo in Norway.
The final weekend would be held at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, where numerous major handball titles have been decided — the Men’s EHF EURO 2014, Women’s EHF EURO 2020 and 2010, Men’s World Championship 2019 and Women’s World Championship 2015.
Assuming the bid is successful, the venues proposed by Denmark, Sweden and Norway would be subject to the final approval of the EHF and the Organising Committee.