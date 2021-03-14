Another easy win for Hungary

The second match between EHF EURO 2022 hosts did not bring any surprises. Hungary once again won over Slovakia and are on top of the EURO CUP ranking. Slovakia have yet to taste victory and have to play once more against Croatia and Spain.

Hungary overran Slovakia in their first encounter with 30:15. In the re-match the Slovakians scored 15 already at half-time as they improved their performance. Still, there is a big difference in quality between these two teams.

EHF EURO CUP

Hungary - Slovakia 36:26 (19:15)

The 2:2 scoreline was the only moment of parity in the match

Hungary had a crucial run from 7:4 to 13:4 for an early nine goal-lead

Slovakia closed the gap in the end of first half, Patrik Hrsuscak keeping them in the game with 7/10 goals

Slovakia came close in the beginning of the second half, trailing by two (20:22, 22:24)

Hungary took control in the 40th minute with four consecutive goals for an easy ten-goal lead win

Day of great performances

Another great performance from Dominik Mathe. The young 21-year old Hungarian scored seven times tonight, making him top scorer of the team. It’s not unusual as he scored ten times in the first match only four days ago. The right back has a bright future ahead of him.

Another name to remember tonight was Petar Topic. 29-year old had a perfect night with six shots from six attempts. The line player from Kastela, Croatia has been a member of the Hungarian national team since 2020. An honorable mention to Stefan Sunajko and Matias Gyori with another eleven goals together and Marton Szekely with 14 saves.