Lithuania seal crucial win against Israel

After two drubbings against Portugal and Iceland in their first two games, Lithuania bounced back with a win against Israel, to keep their EHF EURO 2022 hopes alive.

The Baltic side is eyeing their first EHF EURO berth since 1998, but will have to snatch points from the first two teams in the group to fulfil their dream.

GROUP 4

Lithuania vs Israel 31:28 (11:10)

with four goals scored by right back Yermiyahu Avihu Amiel Sidi, Israel took a 5:4 lead after 14 minutes, but Lithuania bounced back with a 4:1 run to turn the game on its head

Lithuanian right wing Valdas Drabavicius replied with his own four-goal outing to help his side boast a 11:10 lead at the break

a 5:1 Lithuanian run between the 36th and the 41st minute opened an unassailable five-goal gap, 19:14, that helped the Baltic side open their account in Group 7

it was Lithuania’s second win in the last 11 games in the Qualification Phase of the EHF EURO, the other coming against Romania, 24:23, in April 2019; Israel lost their 16th away game in a row in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase, with their last away win registered against Bulgaria, in November 2008

Lithuania are third in the group standings, with two points, two points behind second-placed Iceland, while Israel are last, with two losses in two games

Pletas and Drabavicius push Lithuania past Israel

It was far from a vintage performance from the two sides, but Lithuania sealed a crucial win against Israel in their bid to return to the EHF EURO after 26 years.

Back Skirmantas Pletas and right wing Valdas Drabavicius each scored six goals, as the Lithuanian side extended their hopes for a place in the final tournament. However, their -24 goal difference against Iceland and Portugal could be their undoing in the third-place ranking.